A Simple Twist That Elevates Deviled Eggs To A Decadent Treat
Deviled eggs are such a classic dish. With roots tracing all the way back to ancient Rome, the humble stuffed egg has really withstood the test of time, continuing to make the rounds everywhere from cocktail parties and cookouts to fancy restaurants and bistros. But there is one simple way to elevate deviled eggs without adding much extra work: incorporate some caviar into the mix.
We spoke to Shawn Bell, concept chef at Kona Grill, about some extraordinary ways to serve deviled eggs, and he suggested giving them an elegant twist. "One of my favorites is a caviar devilled egg. You can blend in the egg, the caviar, and the whole set of garnishes to make a very decadent, luxurious bite," he says.
Not only do caviar deviled eggs sound impressive, they also taste amazing. The caviar adds an extra layer of flavor and texture, and it pairs perfectly with the rich egg yolk and bright additions like fresh chives and tangy mustard. Replacing the usual caviar bases with a soft egg is also a fun way to change things up. And, as Bell says, "Using the egg as a base instead of a toast point or a blinis makes it carb free."
How to make deviled eggs with caviar
To make caviar deviled eggs, just follow any easy deviled eggs recipe and blend the caviar and garnishes into the yolk as Bell suggests. You can also top normal deviled eggs with small spoons of caviar if you prefer. Mayo, sour cream or crème fraîche, and mustard are typical add-ins, but shallots, lemon, and chives or dill also work really well with caviar deviled eggs. A little cayenne or paprika can add a hint of heat or smokiness too.
A buttery caviar like osetra will really complement the creamy filling, but black lumpfish caviar is a great affordable option. Red caviar can also add a pop of color. For the best taste, keep it cold right until you blend, make your filling, and to keep things neat and tidy, use a piping bag to assemble.
However, Bell says that the most important thing to remember is your creativity. Top the deviled eggs with a little smoked salmon or goat's cheese, serve alongside a classic shrimp cocktail, or, as he likes to do, stuff them between two soft pieces of bread. He says, "Have fun, experiment, and don't be afraid and treat these little devils as a great sandwich base."