A Simple Twist That Elevates Deviled Eggs To A Decadent Treat

Deviled eggs are such a classic dish. With roots tracing all the way back to ancient Rome, the humble stuffed egg has really withstood the test of time, continuing to make the rounds everywhere from cocktail parties and cookouts to fancy restaurants and bistros. But there is one simple way to elevate deviled eggs without adding much extra work: incorporate some caviar into the mix.

We spoke to Shawn Bell, concept chef at Kona Grill, about some extraordinary ways to serve deviled eggs, and he suggested giving them an elegant twist. "One of my favorites is a caviar devilled egg. You can blend in the egg, the caviar, and the whole set of garnishes to make a very decadent, luxurious bite," he says.

Not only do caviar deviled eggs sound impressive, they also taste amazing. The caviar adds an extra layer of flavor and texture, and it pairs perfectly with the rich egg yolk and bright additions like fresh chives and tangy mustard. Replacing the usual caviar bases with a soft egg is also a fun way to change things up. And, as Bell says, "Using the egg as a base instead of a toast point or a blinis makes it carb free."