The Deviled Egg Mistake Almost Everyone Makes

Come time for Easter dinner, a smorgasbord of yummy springtime foods will line the table. From glazed ham to green bean casserole to slices of spiced carrot cake, there's no shortage of tasty dishes to go around. But out of the entire spread, none can claim to be as devilishly delicious as deviled eggs.

Once you get past the odor they leave behind in your refrigerator, you open yourself up to an entire world of deviled egg possibilities. It's one of those dishes that gives you plenty of room for culinary freedom, whether you opt for a classically simple recipe or an extravagant one topped with caviar. You can really make them your own, but no matter what direction you take them, there's one big mistake you'll want to avoid: Under-seasoning your eggs. Kona Grill's concept chef Shawn Bell says this is the most common misstep people make when it comes to perfecting the creamy little devils.

Bell explains that deviled eggs are a versatile and crowd-pleasing appetizer, but because the plain egg white base acts as a neutral canvas, the filling has to deliver the bulk of the flavor. To avoid bland eggs, he advises at-home chefs to have fun with it, but to also have a plan before you start the assembly process. You should aim to overseason rather than underseason, and always give your filling a taste before piping it into your egg halves.