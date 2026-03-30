The Deviled Egg Mistake Almost Everyone Makes
Come time for Easter dinner, a smorgasbord of yummy springtime foods will line the table. From glazed ham to green bean casserole to slices of spiced carrot cake, there's no shortage of tasty dishes to go around. But out of the entire spread, none can claim to be as devilishly delicious as deviled eggs.
Once you get past the odor they leave behind in your refrigerator, you open yourself up to an entire world of deviled egg possibilities. It's one of those dishes that gives you plenty of room for culinary freedom, whether you opt for a classically simple recipe or an extravagant one topped with caviar. You can really make them your own, but no matter what direction you take them, there's one big mistake you'll want to avoid: Under-seasoning your eggs. Kona Grill's concept chef Shawn Bell says this is the most common misstep people make when it comes to perfecting the creamy little devils.
Bell explains that deviled eggs are a versatile and crowd-pleasing appetizer, but because the plain egg white base acts as a neutral canvas, the filling has to deliver the bulk of the flavor. To avoid bland eggs, he advises at-home chefs to have fun with it, but to also have a plan before you start the assembly process. You should aim to overseason rather than underseason, and always give your filling a taste before piping it into your egg halves.
Don't worry, there's always a solution for underseasoned eggs.
So, you spent all that time boiling your eggs, peeling off the shells, crafting your filling, and dolloping it into your egg whites, and your platter still lacks bold flavor. This can be frustrating, but no need to panic. Bell says that in times like these, the simplest solution is to add a touch of sea salt and cracked pepper to make your eggs pop a bit more. If you have more time before the dinner bell rings, you can also scoop the filling back out of all your eggs and add some additional seasonings to the mix.
If you're in need of inspiration, there are countless ingredients that can elevate your batch of deviled eggs. Try horseradish, wasabi, or Portuguese allspice to give your filling an extra kick. Throw in green olives to take advantage of their brine and juicy texture. Or, if you're a fan of the finer things, truffles and caviar also make exquisite deviled egg toppers.
After all this fuss, you may also reach a point where you want to scrap the deviled eggs idea altogether. That's okay, but don't just throw them out in a fit of rage. Repurpose them instead. Bell notes that egg and mayo — the core deviled egg ingredients — make for a great garnish on a salad. So, chop up your eggs, add them to a base of rice or pasta along with extras like blanched vegetables and olives, and voila, your egg woes are gone.