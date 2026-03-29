How Cutting Sweet Potatoes Into 'Accordions' Turns Them Into A Restaurant-Level Side Dish

Surely, you've heard of hasselback-style sweet potatoes, those spuds that are cut into thin wedges and fanned out so their tops get all nice and crispy. But have you ever heard of accordion-style? While quite similar, this technique makes it almost impossible not to want to play with your food. By carving into thin slices instead of the entire potato, each piece becomes flexible and springs back and forth with a gentle tug, making them perfect for dipping or enjoying as-is. This, along with their elegant look, makes this technique an excellent way to turn your plain old sweet potatoes into a restaurant-worthy side dish.

To make accordion sweet potatoes, you'll need a good knife, a vegetable peeler, and chopsticks or wooden skewers. Peel your sweet potatoes, and then slice them lengthwise. You'll want each piece to be about half an inch thick. To cut your potatoes, place your potato between two chopsticks; they will help you to avoid cutting through the entire potato, which would ruin the accordion effect.

On the first side, make thin horizontal slices. Then, flip the potato over and make diagonal slices in the same way, keeping the wooden chopsticks there to help you cut precisely. You'll be able to see why they're called "accordion-style" almost immediately. The precision is what makes the accordion shape so unique — and it's also what makes the texture so much fun to bite into — so take your time with this step.