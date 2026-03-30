Swap Out Ramen Noodles For This Lighter Option Without Losing Any Flavor

As delicious and versatile as traditional ramen noodles are, sometimes you need to change things up. Maybe you're out of ramen, or you crave a new texture and taste experience. By turning rice paper sheets into noodles, you can create a chewy, fun new dish that's great for a gluten-free diet and gives you control over how your noodles look and feel.

To start, you need sheets of rice paper, the kind you'd use to make fresh spring rolls or Vietnamese summer rolls. These don't require cooking, just rehydration in warm water. A single sheet is very thin for noodles and may tear too easily, so it's best to stack several sheets together. Three sheets will make a reasonably thick noodle, but five sheets are ideal if you want more chew and a substantial texture that still feels lighter than traditional ramen.

Rice paper can be hard to work with if it is oversoaked, so only soak the stacked sheets for 10 seconds. Once rehydrated, smooth out any air bubbles on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to cut your noodles. You can make thin strips like fettuccine, or cut wider strips for a chewier texture. The paper may be too sticky or tear easily, so lightly grease the cutting board first to prevent that. Soak the noodles in cold water afterward so they don't stick to one another. The noodles you cut will have a good bounce that is very different in texture from wheat noodles. All of that sticky surface area is ideal for holding sauce and flavor, too.