Give Deviled Eggs The Bloody Mary Treatment And You Won't Go Back

The Bloody Mary ingredients can be incorporated into just about any part of the deviled eggs. The filling, of course, will yield the most flavor impact. Like always, mash the hard-boiled egg yolks with mayonnaise, but also add Bloody Mary spices and condiments such as tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, celery salt, lemon juice, etc. while you're at it. Maybe even get creative with some adjacent ingredients, such as a boldly sweet and spicy cocktail sauce, or a tangy-rich dose of tomato purée.

As for the egg whites, a hearty spice rim makes for an incredible Bloody Mary visual representation, and even better flavoring. You can opt for Old Bay, Cajun, or Creole seasoning, or maybe even a blend of both, to introduce sparks of smoky, spicy flavors to the deviled eggs. All the way from Mexican cuisine, you can also sprinkle Tajín seasoning on your deviled eggs and taste its unique magic. Finally — the garnish. The usual Bloody Mary garnishes, like olives, celery stalks, pickles, or jalapeños, all work. Just chop them into tiny pieces and sprinkle them over your deviled eggs, or make small slices to place right onto the filling.

In a more extended twist, consider also bringing seafood into the dish. You will love the way the tangy, umami filling envelops the seafood's briny, slightly sweet taste. Cooked shrimp, crab meat, or smoked salmon, just take your pick and sprinkle tiny pieces into the filling. Alternatively, go for bigger slices and use them as toppings for loaded Bloody Mary deviled eggs. All the same, bacon is another splendid addition; each crispy crumble makes for a fun textural contrast amongst the creamy filling.