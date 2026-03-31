The Chain With The Worst Everything Bagels Should Stick To Donuts
Few morning delicacies are as infallible as an everything bagel with a thick smear of cream cheese. It's a starchy, filling, and undeniably delicious way to start your day. While it's hard to have a bad everything bagel, there is one donut chain selling an everything bagel that leaves much to be desired.
When we ranked everything bagels from eight popular chains, Daylight Donuts came in a well-deserved last place. The main issue we had with this everything bagel is that it was severely lacking in the "everything." The sprinkling of seeds, dried garlic, onion, and salt crystals was almost nowhere to be found. The everything bagel from Daylight Donuts did get some points for being noticeably fresh and having that good chewy texture that is appreciated in a bagel, but all in all, it was a pretty big miss for us. We'd sooner get a bagel from the bread aisle of the grocery store than purchase one from Daylight Donuts again. Perhaps this level of quality is to be expected from a business whose main focus is, well, donuts. But even with that focus, Daylight Donuts didn't get great reviews from us for its donuts, either. When we ranked over two dozen popular donut chains, Daylight Donuts came in second-to-last. To be fair, the competition was stiff and the donuts are still worlds better than the everything bagel this breakfast chain sells.
What makes a great everything bagel and what others have to say about the Daylight Donuts iteration
The origins of the everything bagel are a bit controversial, with several different people claiming they are the inventor of this glorious breakfast baked good. Regardless of who the true inventor is, the everything bagel has maintained its place as breakfast royalty. A good everything bagel is simple to execute in theory, so the fact that Daylight Donuts dropped the ball with its version is exceptionally disappointing. It should be noted that Daylight Donuts doesn't sell its bagels as individual items, and they're typically used to make breakfast sandwiches. That's no excuse for what is ultimately an unsatisfying bagel, but the breakfast sandwiches have decent reviews from other customers who have tried them.
One review on TripAdvisor said, "The breakfast sandwiches beat any of the coffee chain shops whether you get the croissant or bagel, doesn't matter." Another reviewer rated the bagel breakfast sandwich from Daylight Donuts as a 4.8 out of 5, noting that the ingredients were real and it was an overall tasty sandwich. So, while the everything bagel at Daylight Donuts leaves much to be desired, it seems that the chain's breakfast sandwich may actually be worth trying.