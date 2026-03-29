Follow Jacques Pépin's Tip To Buy The Best Asparagus Every Single Time
If you've spotted some brighter and more appealing green stalks popping up at the grocery store, or noticed bundles of asparagus slowly creeping up at the farmer's market, that's because peak asparagus season is nearly upon us. Everyone's favorite little spears are typically available from February to June, but at their very best in April, so it's time to get shopping. And Jacques Pépin has some great advice for how to pick the best asparagus to buy, every time.
The legendary French chef shared his asparagus tips in a video on Facebook, where he says to always take a close look at the tops of the stalks. The tips should be pinched together and firmly pointed, rather than splayed open, which can be a telltale sign of older stalks. Pepin draws a useful comparison between the head of an asparagus and a flower, saying, "Tight head, bud of a flower — that's what I want." Showing off an example of a stalk with a looser head, he adds, "This is already a flower that is opening with the petal, this is an older asparagus, it's softer."
You also want to feel the weight of the asparagus and look at how big the stem is. Even though the slimmer ones might look prettier, you actually want to opt for thick asparagus stalks as they have more flavor. Pepin says, "What I want is the thick, heavy asparagus ... I want a tight head [of] asparagus, as big as possible."
Peel the tough ends of asparagus instead of chopping
When you buy a bunch of asparagus, the stalks usually have tough, woody ends that need to be removed. Some people like to bend the stalks until these pieces break off, or simply chop them off with a knife. But Pepin suggests a different method: peeling.
Instead of wasting such a big part of the asparagus, Pepin simply places the stalks flat on a chopping board, grips the ends with his thumb and forefinger, and then peels the tough outsides back with a vegetable peeler, rotating as he goes. Then he cracks off the small edges where his fingers were touching. This is much easier with firmer stems, which Pepin says are another indicator of good asparagus.
For a simple cooking method, he recommends placing the asparagus in a few tablespoons of water and heating it in a covered pan for a few minutes before adding salt, pepper, and melted butter. He also likes to steam chopped asparagus and pair it with something like a mustard sauce. You can also make simple roasted asparagus, cast-iron pan-fried asparagus, or try out some charred asparagus tacos. The options are endless now that you know how to pick out the best ones.