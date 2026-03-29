Follow Jacques Pépin's Tip To Buy The Best Asparagus Every Single Time

If you've spotted some brighter and more appealing green stalks popping up at the grocery store, or noticed bundles of asparagus slowly creeping up at the farmer's market, that's because peak asparagus season is nearly upon us. Everyone's favorite little spears are typically available from February to June, but at their very best in April, so it's time to get shopping. And Jacques Pépin has some great advice for how to pick the best asparagus to buy, every time.

The legendary French chef shared his asparagus tips in a video on Facebook, where he says to always take a close look at the tops of the stalks. The tips should be pinched together and firmly pointed, rather than splayed open, which can be a telltale sign of older stalks. Pepin draws a useful comparison between the head of an asparagus and a flower, saying, "Tight head, bud of a flower — that's what I want." Showing off an example of a stalk with a looser head, he adds, "This is already a flower that is opening with the petal, this is an older asparagus, it's softer."

You also want to feel the weight of the asparagus and look at how big the stem is. Even though the slimmer ones might look prettier, you actually want to opt for thick asparagus stalks as they have more flavor. Pepin says, "What I want is the thick, heavy asparagus ... I want a tight head [of] asparagus, as big as possible."