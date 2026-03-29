Jamie Oliver Stands By A Controversial Steak-Cooking Method

The English celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has long been known for offering stripped-down cooking advice that challenges traditional, old-school kitchen rules. So, it's no surprise that one rule he likes to frequently break involves a long-standing steak-cooking guideline that many home cooks have heard for years: don't flip your steak too often. According to this common belief, one of the best ways to cook a perfect steak is to place it in the pan or on the grill and turn it only once, so it develops a deep, even crust. Oliver, however, has publicly suggested the opposite.

In his "How to Cook the Perfect Steak" video on Facebook, he encourages cooks to flip their steaks frequently while cooking, rather than leaving them untouched for long stretches of time. The idea may sound counterintuitive, but Oliver says this technique can actually help produce a better result. The method itself is simple. Instead of placing a steak in a hot pan and letting it sit for several minutes before turning, Oliver recommends flipping the meat often while it cooks.

"I'm gonna turn it once a minute, every minute," Oliver explains while cooking a flat iron steak. "You want even cooking from both sides." When a steak sits on one side for a long time, the bottom layer can become extremely hot while the top remains much cooler. That temperature imbalance can sometimes lead to a thicker band of overcooked meat near the surface.