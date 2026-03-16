For The Most Flavorful Sirloin Steak, Make It The Jamie Oliver Way

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If you're on a mission to cook the most flavorful sirloin steak, look no further than British celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver. His secret — cook the steak in its own rendered fat. In a 2025 video on his YouTube channel, the Naked Chef demonstrated his "really quick" technique while making a "Date Night Sirloin Steak" recipe for his wife of 20+ years, Juliette "Jools" Norton. Oliver described the result as "tender, melt-in-your-mouth, cut like butter, right?" While you can cook steak on the fat side first, Oliver levels up the whole experience simply by removing the rind of fat.

To get the most out of Oliver's method, you'll want to purchase a cut of sirloin with a nice bit of fat on the edge and a good amount of marbling throughout. The fat on your steak is more important than you realize as it largely determines how flavorful and tender your steak will be. Oliver begins by pulling the fat off the steak by hand. He then roughly chops it into small chunks before adding it to a non-stick pan at medium heat. The fat is used in place of butter or oil, transforming from white to a deep golden-brown color and shrinking to tiny bits as the fat renders down into flavorful juices perfect for cooking your steak in. Once rendered, remove and set aside the crispy bits of fat, before adding your steak to the pan. Cook for about three minutes per side and let it rest on a plate prior to serving.