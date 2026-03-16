For The Most Flavorful Sirloin Steak, Make It The Jamie Oliver Way
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If you're on a mission to cook the most flavorful sirloin steak, look no further than British celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver. His secret — cook the steak in its own rendered fat. In a 2025 video on his YouTube channel, the Naked Chef demonstrated his "really quick" technique while making a "Date Night Sirloin Steak" recipe for his wife of 20+ years, Juliette "Jools" Norton. Oliver described the result as "tender, melt-in-your-mouth, cut like butter, right?" While you can cook steak on the fat side first, Oliver levels up the whole experience simply by removing the rind of fat.
To get the most out of Oliver's method, you'll want to purchase a cut of sirloin with a nice bit of fat on the edge and a good amount of marbling throughout. The fat on your steak is more important than you realize as it largely determines how flavorful and tender your steak will be. Oliver begins by pulling the fat off the steak by hand. He then roughly chops it into small chunks before adding it to a non-stick pan at medium heat. The fat is used in place of butter or oil, transforming from white to a deep golden-brown color and shrinking to tiny bits as the fat renders down into flavorful juices perfect for cooking your steak in. Once rendered, remove and set aside the crispy bits of fat, before adding your steak to the pan. Cook for about three minutes per side and let it rest on a plate prior to serving.
Don't miss the other benefits of Jamie Oliver's steak-cooking method
Aside from your steak being more flavorful than if it were cooked in oil or butter, there are two other benefits to using Jaime Oliver's flavor hack. Removing the rind of fat from the steak allows easy access to the tough strip of sinew hiding behind that fat, which connects it to the rest of the steak. Many restaurants leave the fat on for presentation, but that means diners contend with this tough and practically inedible connective tissue. Oliver simply slices off the sinew and discards it before cooking the steak. Leaving every single bite a pure pleasure.
The final cherry on top are those leftover nuggets of cooked fat. Oliver calls these "crispy bits" and serves them with the steak. These now tender-to-eat chunks are like little flavor bombs that add a crunchy textural element to the sirloin.
Oliver's date night recipe appears in his 2020 cookbook "7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week" as "Seared Steak & Red Chimichurri," as well as on his website. He pairs the steak with his take on a "red chimichurri sauce" and a side of smashed sweet potato, enlivened with a bit of fresh parsley mix-in. While it's certainly a dish worth trying, this hot-tip cooking technique can be used for any steak recipe. Combine it with these 10 tips to cook unbelievably juicy sirloin steak, and you'll be well on your way to cooking the most flavorful steak of your life.