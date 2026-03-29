Think Twice Before Pairing Your Prime Rib With Condiments

Prime rib is an impressive, expensive, and much-coveted cut of beef. But whether you're cooking it at home or enjoying it at a steakhouse, tread lightly when it comes to using condiments. Why? Because the flavor of this luxurious cut stands on its own. Known for generous marbling and rich, beefy flavor, prime rib needs not a bottled dipping sauce. The meat is usually described as buttery, melt-in-your-mouth, and with the perfect, seasoned crust — perfection. Masking this already perfect flavor with a sweet condiment (like, dare we say — ketchup) or heavy sauce (like béarnaise) would be a huge mistake. This isn't steak frites ... it's prime rib.

There is only one sauce that is definitively made for serving with prime rib — aus jus. Unlike some other condiments, au jus isn't an insult to your prime rib because it's made with the pan drippings from the beef itself. A rich au jus is meant to enhance the flavor of the beef, not disguise it. It's typically made with the fat drippings and a liquid like beef stock or red wine, plus aromatics.