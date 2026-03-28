Bored With Oatmeal? These 15 Foods Have More Fiber Anyway

If you're bored with oatmeal but feeling overwhelmed by how much fiber you're supposed to be eating every day (25 to 38 grams, according to Harvard Health), you can relax. There are plenty of other foods that have more fiber per typical serving size. One cup of cooked instant oatmeal and cooked rolled oats contains about 4 grams of fiber. Steel-cut oats, which are cut into finer pieces than these varieties, contain slightly more of the nutrient per cup (around 5 grams). For the purposes of this nutritional comparison, quick and rolled oats will be the benchmark used to compare other high-fiber foods. In cases of legumes or grains, the fiber count is also given for the product in a cooked state rather than dry, so you don't have to worry about conversions.

This list of oatmeal-besting fiber-rich foods is not exhaustive, but it is diverse. If it's sweetness you're looking for, certain fruits can do the job. If you're in the opposite frame of mind and are interested in a more savory approach, a plethora of legumes, veggies, and grains awaits you. There's even one mighty little seed that outdoes itself in terms of fiber per serving size. And since oatmeal isn't restricted to breakfast-hours only (nor is your fiber intake), we're presenting foods that can be enjoyed anytime.