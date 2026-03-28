The Key Ingredient That Makes Florida's Tarpon Springs Greek Salad Unique
There are plenty of famous regional dishes in the United States, but one that might really surprise some people is a local Greek salad recipe from the Tampa area that features a decidedly American ingredient. The genesis of this Greek salad is in Tarpon Springs, Florida, a coastal town north of Tampa that has the highest percentage of people with Greek heritage in the country. That immigrant population came over a hundred years ago to work in the local sponge (as in sea sponge) industry, including a man named Louis Pappas. He opened a restaurant called the Riverside Café in 1925, and started serving a Greek salad filled out with a mound of potato salad that has become an iconic Florida specialty.
Order a Tarpon Springs-style Greek salad and the famously fresh and light dish will come loaded with mayo-slathered potatoes. As much as that may seem like Greek sacrilege on the surface, it's a combo that has won generations of fans, and even helped spawn a local chain of Louis Pappas Greek restaurants. In the traditional preparation the potato salad is served underneath the greens, olives, and vegetables, turning a light dish into a hearty meal. It's one of those combos that seems strange but immediately makes sense once you taste it, as the bright, briny flavors of a Greek salad are perfect for balancing out a rich, creamy potato salad, and crispy lettuce and cucumbers create a more interesting texture as well.
Tarpon Springs Greek salad piles the fresh green ingredients over a creamy potato salad
The appeal of the Pappas Greek salad is a more rib-sticking version of the original, and that quality is actually why it was created in the first place. The recipe was born during Pappas' service in World War 1. He was a chef who needed to find a way to stretch his salad recipe and make it more filling for hungry troops. The potato salad was a practical addition to feed hungry soldiers, but it was good enough that Pappas carried the recipe with him to Florida after the war.
While the potato salad base is certainly the most unique aspect to this potato salad, it wasn't Pappas' only innovation. The salad recipe also included avocado, beets, radish, scallions, anchovies, pickled Greek hot peppers, arugula, and was topped with shrimp. It's a truly massive dish with tons of different flavors going on. The kind of thing you want to make for a crowd.
Recipes from Pappas' cookbook in the 1960s call for a potato salad made with salad dressing, not mayo, and modern recipes almost always use a more traditional American creamy potato salad, but honestly both will work if you want to make it at home. As for the toppings, there are so many you can mix-and-match once you get past the standard olives, cucumber, feta, and tomato, but the beet is considered a particularly tasty addition. It may be a regional specialty on Florida's Gulf Coast, but Tarpon Springs potato salad will satisfy hungry people anywhere.