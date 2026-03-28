The Key Ingredient That Makes Florida's Tarpon Springs Greek Salad Unique

The appeal of the Pappas Greek salad is a more rib-sticking version of the original, and that quality is actually why it was created in the first place. The recipe was born during Pappas' service in World War 1. He was a chef who needed to find a way to stretch his salad recipe and make it more filling for hungry troops. The potato salad was a practical addition to feed hungry soldiers, but it was good enough that Pappas carried the recipe with him to Florida after the war.

While the potato salad base is certainly the most unique aspect to this potato salad, it wasn't Pappas' only innovation. The salad recipe also included avocado, beets, radish, scallions, anchovies, pickled Greek hot peppers, arugula, and was topped with shrimp. It's a truly massive dish with tons of different flavors going on. The kind of thing you want to make for a crowd.

Recipes from Pappas' cookbook in the 1960s call for a potato salad made with salad dressing, not mayo, and modern recipes almost always use a more traditional American creamy potato salad, but honestly both will work if you want to make it at home. As for the toppings, there are so many you can mix-and-match once you get past the standard olives, cucumber, feta, and tomato, but the beet is considered a particularly tasty addition. It may be a regional specialty on Florida's Gulf Coast, but Tarpon Springs potato salad will satisfy hungry people anywhere.