Giada De Laurentiis Said That Even She 'Can't Resist' This Fast Food Chain's Fries
Italian-American TV chef Giada De Laurentiis has a long-held reputation for being healthy — as long as it's in moderation. Sure, she loves her cacio e pepe pasta and chicken Marsala as much as the next Soprano, but her focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients with elegant presentations are much more authentically Mediterranean than, say, Olive Garden. Still, like all of us, De Laurentiis is also human. So when a fast-food craving comes around, she heeds the call. In a 2015 interview with the Williams-Sonoma blog, she revealed: "I can't resist french fries from McDonald's!"
We can't blame her for having a weak spot for the Golden Arches' fan-favorite side, although some believe McDonald's french fries aren't what they used to be. Before 1990, the fries were cooked with beef tallow, giving them an especially rich and savory taste. But after an anti-cholesterol campaigner had their way, today's fries only have a mysterious "natural beef flavor" added. Nevertheless, the salty, crispy fries are still wildly popular all over the world and remain Mickey D's best-selling item.
It just goes to show you that even the most sophisticated of palates can appreciate the comfort of familiar flavors. And even the best chefs are hard-pressed to recreate those magical fries at home — some things are simply inimitable. But whether you enjoy your potatoes passed through a drive-thru window or roasted at home, De Laurentiis has plenty of dishes and recipes that elevate the common spud.
De Laurentiis uses potatoes in many of her Italian dishes
In her own cooking, Giada De Laurentiis often turns to potatoes as a versatile base for both simple and sophisticated recipes. One of her go-to preparations is roasted peewee potatoes, typically tossed with olive oil, garlic, and herbs such as rosemary or thyme. She notes on her blog, Giadzy, about this recipe: "Sometimes we think of potatoes as an unhealthy food, but when they're prepared this way — with just a bit of olive oil, seasoning, and an onion thrown in — it makes for a great, health-friendly side dish." This method creates a crisp exterior while keeping the inside tender, not unlike that textural appeal she also enjoys in French fries.
De Laurentiis is also known for incorporating potatoes into classic Italian dishes. For example, fresh potato gnocchi frequently appears in her recipes. Gnocchi allows potatoes to take on a delicate, pillowy texture and pairs wonderfully with sauces ranging from light tomato to rich brown butter and sage.
Of course, the grandaddy of all potato recipes is the classic mashed potatoes. While there are so many ways to riff on this dish, De Laurentiis adds an especially rich and decadent ingredient to her taters: mascarpone. This creamy Italian cheese is one of the main ingredients in tiramisu, but it has plenty of savory applications as well. While we don't see the chef adding McDonald's fries to her repertoire anytime soon, her favorite side is a good reminder that we're all allowed a fast-food indulgence every now and then.