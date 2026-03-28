Giada De Laurentiis Said That Even She 'Can't Resist' This Fast Food Chain's Fries

Italian-American TV chef Giada De Laurentiis has a long-held reputation for being healthy — as long as it's in moderation. Sure, she loves her cacio e pepe pasta and chicken Marsala as much as the next Soprano, but her focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients with elegant presentations are much more authentically Mediterranean than, say, Olive Garden. Still, like all of us, De Laurentiis is also human. So when a fast-food craving comes around, she heeds the call. In a 2015 interview with the Williams-Sonoma blog, she revealed: "I can't resist french fries from McDonald's!"

We can't blame her for having a weak spot for the Golden Arches' fan-favorite side, although some believe McDonald's french fries aren't what they used to be. Before 1990, the fries were cooked with beef tallow, giving them an especially rich and savory taste. But after an anti-cholesterol campaigner had their way, today's fries only have a mysterious "natural beef flavor" added. Nevertheless, the salty, crispy fries are still wildly popular all over the world and remain Mickey D's best-selling item.

It just goes to show you that even the most sophisticated of palates can appreciate the comfort of familiar flavors. And even the best chefs are hard-pressed to recreate those magical fries at home — some things are simply inimitable. But whether you enjoy your potatoes passed through a drive-thru window or roasted at home, De Laurentiis has plenty of dishes and recipes that elevate the common spud.