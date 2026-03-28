Millennials Think They Grill Better Than Their Boomer Parents — Here's How They Differ

Every generation thinks they're the best, but when it comes to grilling expertise, millennials seem to believe they rule the 'cue. According to a OnePoll survey reported by StudyFinds, 78% of millennials think they've got more aptitude on the grill than their boomer forebears. "In fact, a whopping 75 percent of millennials have taught older generations to grill certain foods," StudyFinds reports.

Kathy Risch, SVP of Shopper Insights & Thought Leadership at Acosta Group, elaborated on generational differences via Food Institute, explaining, "millennials...are grilling all kinds of different meats and proteins." This includes more fish than older generations as well as meat alternatives (perhaps these are the "certain foods" that StudyFinds referenced).

Civic Science reports that 54% of millennials either use or intend to use meat alternatives, while only 34% of those 55 years or older are interested in those products. It could be possible that millennials have an inflated sense of ability when they may be grilling less meat in the first place.

When pressed on meat-grilling specifics, millennial confidence doesn't hold up. In a poll carried out by Porch across an intergenerational group of 750 people, only 50.5% of millennials claimed they could cook a ribeye steak to medium (boomers were at 72.7%), and only a meager 38% said they could cook barbecued ribs, with boomers ringing in at 61.2%. When it comes to sauces, Risch also claims that younger generations are more versatile with their choices, with millennials more likely to reach for the hot sauce.