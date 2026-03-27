Katharine Hepburn Reportedly Loved This Rice And Seafood Dish Fried In Bacon Grease

The late actress Katharine Hepburn was, quite simply, a badass boss known for her fiercely independent personality, sharp wit, and decades-long film career. And offscreen? She also had a reputation for simple, no-nonsense cooking habits. While Hepburn is most famous for her brownie recipe, she had a couple of culinary tricks up her sleeve. Among the more surprising dishes attributed to her are fried rice and shrimp balls cooked in bacon grease. This homespun creation, cheekily called "Rice to the Occasion" by Hepburn herself, first appeared in several 1930s newspaper clippings.

The dish appears to have been a practical, adaptable recipe built around pantry goods, combined with "a can of shrimps" and a dozen eggs to bring everything together. What made it especially distinctive was the use of bacon grease as the cooking fat. While it might sound indulgent by today's standards, cooking with bacon grease was once a common kitchen practice. Home cooks frequently saved rendered fat to add flavor to everything from vegetables to rice dishes. It's fair to say few Americans had ever heard of extra-virgin olive oil back in the 1930s.

The name "Rice to the Occasion" also reflects Hepburn's playful, irreverent personality. Rather than following a rigid recipe, the dish is all about using what was on hand and making something satisfying out of it. Hepburn enjoyed breaking gender roles back then, which meant she didn't wear skirts – and she probably didn't spend all day in the kitchen, either.