Leftover Rice Is The Secret To The Absolute Best Arancini

Out of all of the delicious ways to use leftover rice, a homemade batch of arancini is one of the most mouthwatering options. Typically, you grab arborio rice to make risotto, then use the cooled down finished product to make a fresh batch of deep-fried arancini. However, leftover rice can also be used to make excellent homemade arancini, according to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio.

"My family has been making this Sicilian dish for over a century and, of course, I always insist on leftover or precooked rice that has been prepared at least six hours ahead of time," Mirabile says. "It's [drier] and easier to form. This is a must in my family's Sicilian household." It doesn't even have to be leftover Arborio rice, because any type of rice should work as long as it's not very wet. You can even use leftover fried rice or any other leftover rice from last night's takeout. This will prevent food waste and save you time during the lengthy process of making arancini at home.