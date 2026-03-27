How Cake Type Impacts Your Choice In Baking Temperature

Making a cake is both an art and a science. The creativity component kicks in when you're trying to play with different flavors or upgrade your boxed cake mix with quality ingredients. On the other hand, you need to carefully measure out your ingredients (preferably using a baking scale) and take into account the balance of wet and dry in your recipe. Especially pertinent to the "science" component is, of course, deciding how long (and at what temperature) to bake your cake.

This number can seem quite arbitrary, especially on a cake mix. Why does a batch of cupcakes need to bake for 18 minutes, while a New York-style cheesecake needs to cook for an hour (and hang out in the oven for an additional five hours)? Why do you need to bake one at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, but another at 350 degrees Fahrenheit?

In short, baking time and temperature are dependent on the type of cake you're making. A dense, heavier, and moister fruitcake is going to need to be baked longer and at a higher temperature than angel food cake, which you don't want to brown. A cheesecake, which isn't technically cake, needs to be baked low and slow so that it doesn't crack or curdle, which isn't something that you have to worry about for a standard layer cake. These examples illustrate why it's hard to make blanket recommendations for baking time and temperature, as it's wholly dependent on the cake type — among other factors.