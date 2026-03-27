Why You Shouldn't Always Follow The Cooking Instructions On Food Boxes To The Letter

For some of us, cooking is as easy as following a recipe. All you need is a set of instructions, and you're ready to make gourmet-quality meals. Simple, right? Well, it doesn't always work out that way. Even with clearly written directions, sometimes a dish seems undercooked. This isn't always your fault, either. When it comes to package directions, the instructions aren't always going to make a tasty meal. Cooking directions on a label are validated by the manufacturer to bring the product to pasteurization temperatures. That typically means 158 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes, or an equivalent. The food will be safe to consume, but you may not like it.

There are strict guidelines that food manufacturers are supposed to follow when listing ingredients and nutritional information on packaging. Many manufacturers now even point out if a product is high in nutrients such as sodium or sugar, which helps you better understand what you're consuming, which is why it's good practice to read food labels.

The directions for cooking are less strict but are expected by the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the FDA to provide guidance that ensures packaged food is prepared safely. That means how to cook it until any pathogens are destroyed and how to safely store it afterwards. So when a frozen pizza has a suggested cooking time, that's how long it should take to kill any bacteria and render the pizza safe to eat. It won't necessarily make it as tasty as possible, though.