Don't Toss Leftover Olive Brine — Use It In Meat Dishes Instead

It's easy to think that olives fall off the tree already possessing that superbly tangy, salty taste, but the fruits are actually extremely bitter in their natural state. A good quality brine makes olives a savory fixture in cocktails, sandwiches, and more, but it can also elevate your meat with its zesty taste.

Once you've made your way through a container of olives, you can recycle more than just the jar. Tossing away the brine is like trashing the secret to juicy, perfectly seasoned meat. A homemade brine of salt and water does wonders on the flavor and texture front, but the liquid that comes from an olive jar is leagues above a simple salt solution. The acidic vinegar in the fruit's brine helps to break down the connective tissues of the meat, leading to a tender finish. With these walls broken down, the taste of the earthy, olive-infused brine better permeates the flesh.

With the liquid having buttery, grassy olives sitting in it for ages, you don't need much other than the brine for flavorful results. Combine the brine with olive oil, lemon zest, thyme, minced garlic, and crushed red pepper. The brine is already quite salty, so hold off on adding more sodium until you see how the completed product tastes. This brine works for everything from chicken thighs to pork tenderloin, but remember to marinate it according to the protein you use — letting it sit too long can result in mushy meat.