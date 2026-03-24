Marilyn Monroe's Quirky Dinner Habit Had Her Saying She 'Must Be Part Rabbit'
Marilyn Monroe was a lot of things, but she was also someone who enjoyed talking about, eating, and cooking food. One of the more charming examples comes from an interview she gave to Pageant magazine, later resurfaced by Into The Gloss, where she described a protein-heavy dinner routine with plenty of raw carrots.
In the interview, Monroe's explanation of a typical evening meal sounds suspiciously like a paleo diet: broiled meat accompanied by several raw carrots. Furthermore, she appears to have no problem eating the same thing multiple days in a row: "Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops, or some liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room. I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat, and that is all." Broiling meat was extremely popular in the mid-century, so we wouldn't be surprised if Monroe attempted a London broil recipe.
Though we can assume the lack of variety in her meals was part of her "beauty routine," she seems to have genuinely enjoyed carrots, stating, "I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat, and that is all. I must be part rabbit; I never get bored with raw carrots." This side of Monroe contrasts sharply with the indulgent lifestyle people often associate with Old Hollywood stars. There's no mention of oysters or caviar (yet), let alone a private chef.
Monroe's diet wasn't that different from the Paleo trend today
In the beginning of her storied career, at least, Marilyn Monroe certainly seemed to favor meals that were both minimal and practical, with a heavy dose of protein. Some of Monroe's favorite foods were lamb chops, beef bourguignon, and chili. She apparently loved stopping by the Barney's Beanery in Los Angeles for its chili, which is still open and serving the same dish today. But the protein-maxxing didn't just start at dinner. In the same interview, Monroe revealed her breakfast involved milk and eggs — all mixed together. "I've been told that my eating habits are absolutely bizarre, but I don't think so," she prefaces.
There's certainly some nutritional logic behind her habits, even if she presented it with a bit of humor and cheek. Milk and eggs are both full of nutrients and protein to keep you full for longer, while carrots are rich in beta-carotene, fiber, and vitamins. However, there's really no reason to eat raw eggs instead of cooked ones, as the health benefits are the same, but the risk of salmonella is not.
Monroe's eating habits give us a tiny glimpse into her personal life, with all the same quirks that we mere mortals have as well. Beneath all the glamor and glitz was a regular gal who enjoyed a diet not unlike our ancient ancestors' eating habits, but with a lot more champagne and Chanel No. 5.