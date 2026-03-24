Marilyn Monroe's Quirky Dinner Habit Had Her Saying She 'Must Be Part Rabbit'

Marilyn Monroe was a lot of things, but she was also someone who enjoyed talking about, eating, and cooking food. One of the more charming examples comes from an interview she gave to Pageant magazine, later resurfaced by Into The Gloss, where she described a protein-heavy dinner routine with plenty of raw carrots.

In the interview, Monroe's explanation of a typical evening meal sounds suspiciously like a paleo diet: broiled meat accompanied by several raw carrots. Furthermore, she appears to have no problem eating the same thing multiple days in a row: "Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops, or some liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room. I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat, and that is all." Broiling meat was extremely popular in the mid-century, so we wouldn't be surprised if Monroe attempted a London broil recipe.

Though we can assume the lack of variety in her meals was part of her "beauty routine," she seems to have genuinely enjoyed carrots, stating, "I usually eat four or five raw carrots with my meat, and that is all. I must be part rabbit; I never get bored with raw carrots." This side of Monroe contrasts sharply with the indulgent lifestyle people often associate with Old Hollywood stars. There's no mention of oysters or caviar (yet), let alone a private chef.