How To Order Healthier Pasta Dishes At Italian Restaurants, According To Dietitians

While some Italian dishes like béchamel-drenched, layered lasagna or deep-fried cotoletta alla Milanese are decadent and not something you'd necessarily eat daily, many authentic Italian dishes are full of simple and nutritious ingredients. Going out to an Italian restaurant doesn't have to be an internal struggle between you and your nutrition goals, as there are many ways to enjoy Italian food from a nutrition perspective. So, we spoke with two dietitians who gave us some insight on what types of pasta dishes to order when dining out.

Kat Benson, certified registered dietitian and board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at VNutrition, tells us to look for a pasta dish that has some balance to it. "That means carbohydrates from the pasta, a source of protein, some fiber, and a moderate amount of fat." When dining in a typical Italian restaurant, Benson notes that this "might be a pasta with a tomato-based sauce (like marinara), paired with a lean protein like chicken or seafood along with vegetables or a side salad."

Lena Bakovic, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, says to keep an eye out for "whole-grain, legume-based, or veggie-fortified pasta," as those ingredients have more fiber and protein than pasta made with traditional white flours. Although those types of alternative pastas are quite easy to find these days in grocery stores, you might have a difficult time finding any bean-based pasta noodles out in a typical Italian restaurant.