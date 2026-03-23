For More Flavorful Instant Ramen, Slice Up A Lemon

Instant ramen saves you time and money, and it can taste amazing, which makes it a solid choice for a quick and easy meal. One of the biggest drawbacks is that it can get boring if you simply prepare it according to the instructions. Restaurant ramen is full of fresh ingredients that add flavor, texture, spice, and visual excitement, but a little packet of pre-mixed and dried seasoning only goes so far. Luckily, a simple trick for boosting your own instant ramen only requires a lemon.

Like ramen, lemon is versatile and pairs with many flavors, including seafood, vegetables, and chicken, which are all common soup bases. Because ramen is typically salty and fat-forward, the brightness and acidity of a sliced lemon cuts through those flavors with a sharp contrast that balances the whole dish. It will taste and feel lighter, too. Of course, you could just add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to your noodles, but that's not the only way to brighten the dish with lemons.

One of the best methods is to add extremely thin slices right into the broth. Not only do these look beautiful, but slicing them thin ensures that you can control the amount of lemon so it won't overpower the dish. Wash the outside of the lemon since you'll keep the rind on, then slice it with a very sharp knife or mandolin. You can circle the whole bowl with slices, or you can start with a couple of slices and adjust to your taste.