The Only US State Where You Can Order A Spicy Version Of McDonald's Double Cheeseburger
There are some things on the menu at McDonald's that you will encounter everywhere you go, such as the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish. But other menu items can vary, not just internationally, but also regionally across the U.S. If you find yourself in New Mexico, the McDonald's there exclusively sells a special version of the Double Cheeseburger called the Green Chile Double Cheese.
This spicy cheeseburger is made with Hatch Chiles, which are exclusive to New Mexico. More specifically, they're only grown in the Rio Grande Valley, and even have a federal certification that protects their name and origin. That's what makes Hatch Chiles unique — you can't grow them (and rarely find them sold) outside of New Mexico. Within the state, though, they're a popular specialty, particularly when paired with a cheeseburger.
At McDonald's, the Green Chile Double Cheese will cost you between $2 and $4, depending on location. It's essentially the same as the regular Double Cheeseburger, except it comes topped with roasted Hatch Chiles. One way that many customers like to order the burger is with extra mustard and no ketchup, but you can also get the chiles as a side and add them to any other burger.
The Hatch Chile cheeseburger is a popular menu item in New Mexico
A cheeseburger made with Hatch Green Chiles is one of the foods you have to try in New Mexico. As a regional staple, you can find it on the menu of several fast food joints. Whataburger, Sonic, and Jack in the Box all have them on the menu, for example. Even beyond fast food places, there are many restaurants where you can get delicious Hatch Green Chile cheeseburgers in New Mexico.
If you're curious how Hatch Chiles differ from other types of chiles in heat, they're most comparable to jalapeños. They are on the mild-to-medium side, giving a noticeable kick without being completely overwhelming or masking the flavor of the dish they're added to. And speaking of flavor, Hatch Chiles carry sweet and smoky notes, which is why they're even better when roasted.
Availability-wise, these peppers can be harvested from July to October, with peak season being in August and September. As such, fresh Hatch Chiles aren't available all year round, and if a particular restaurant is set on using fresh produce (rather than frozen, dried, or canned), a Hatch Green Chile cheeseburger might only be available in late summer and early fall. However, that doesn't seem to be the case for McDonald's; the Green Chile Double Cheese is available to order in mid-March at the time of this writing.