The Only US State Where You Can Order A Spicy Version Of McDonald's Double Cheeseburger

There are some things on the menu at McDonald's that you will encounter everywhere you go, such as the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-O-Fish. But other menu items can vary, not just internationally, but also regionally across the U.S. If you find yourself in New Mexico, the McDonald's there exclusively sells a special version of the Double Cheeseburger called the Green Chile Double Cheese.

This spicy cheeseburger is made with Hatch Chiles, which are exclusive to New Mexico. More specifically, they're only grown in the Rio Grande Valley, and even have a federal certification that protects their name and origin. That's what makes Hatch Chiles unique — you can't grow them (and rarely find them sold) outside of New Mexico. Within the state, though, they're a popular specialty, particularly when paired with a cheeseburger.

At McDonald's, the Green Chile Double Cheese will cost you between $2 and $4, depending on location. It's essentially the same as the regular Double Cheeseburger, except it comes topped with roasted Hatch Chiles. One way that many customers like to order the burger is with extra mustard and no ketchup, but you can also get the chiles as a side and add them to any other burger.