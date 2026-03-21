For Cheaper Pot Roast With The Rich Flavor You Know And Love, Make This Meat Swap

The average price for ground beef in the U.S. soared to $6.73 per pound in February 2026. Prices for all kinds of beef increased dramatically by the end of 2025, and there's no sign of relief as they continue to rise. That means if you want to enjoy a delicious pot roast, it will cost you more today than it did a year ago — unless you make a little tweak to your recipe by swapping your beef for pork.

Beef prices are expected to keep increasing in 2026, but pork prices are looking more affordable. If you compare chuck roast to a Boston butt pork roast, the difference is significant. Chuck roasts can be over $10 per pound, while the pork may be under $4. Keep in mind there are other cuts of pork you can roast, but our go-to choice is pork shoulder.

You will need to adjust how you cook and season it when swapping pork shoulder for chuck roast. Depending on how the meat is trimmed, pork shoulder can have about four times more fat than a chuck roast. A pork roast often has a large fat cap that you won't find on a chuck roast, so trimming that is important to make the final product less greasy. Beef may have more fat marbling throughout, which is why pork benefits from brining and keeping some fat on for extra moisture. If you have ever roasted a trimmed pork shoulder and it came out too dry, that's why.