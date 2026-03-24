I Tried 4 Raising Cane's Walmart Dupes — Here's How They Stack Up Against The Real Thing

America loves its fried chicken, and, overall, chicken is the most consumed meat in the country. It's estimated that the average American consumes 93 pounds of chicken per year, and given the saturation in the chain restaurant market, it's safe to assume a good portion of that comes in crispy, breaded form. You have your classics like KFC, Church's, and even Popeyes, which sell their fried chicken by the bucketful. Then, there are joints like Raising Cane's that have shaken up the industry with a fresh approach. This is where our "One Love" for fried chicken meets sides that are almost as popular on an oversimplified menu. And whether it's the quality, taste, convenience, or all three, the Cane's formula is a successful one.

We simply can't get enough of those box combos packed with chicken, crinkle-cut fries, Cane's sauce, and Texas toast; all washed down with a cold glass of sweet tea. With this kind of popularity, it was only a matter of time before copycat recipes started popping up, especially at the grocery store. Did you know you could build your own Cane's meal from various Great Value products at Walmart? From the chicken fingers to the dipping sauce, the brand has everything you need to DIY that deliciousness. But the real question is how it compares to the real thing. I recently picked up four of these Great Value lookalike items and compared them to a true Cane's 3 Finger Combo to find out. I tried them all side by side and then judged them based on texture, flavor, and overall quality.