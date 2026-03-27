Here's What Likely Put Michael Symon On Food Network's Radar
From on-screen antics with co-host Carla Hall on "The Chew," to judging and competing on "The Next Iron Chef" and "Iron Chef America," Michael Symon won the hearts of Food Network fans with his sense of humor and culinary prowess. The chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author didn't start out as a household foodie name, although he first started making appearances on Food Network in 1998. Symon was featured on early shows such as "Sara's Secrets" and "Food Nation with Bobby Flay," but he credits his breakout notoriety on the network with being named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine in 1998.
In a 2021 interview with news station WKBN, the Cleveland, Ohio, native spoke about the accolades. "My big break was in — Food & Wine magazine named me one of the top 10 young chefs in America, and then I won a James Beard Award. So from a culinary standpoint, that's really what launched me," Symon said. He was honored with the James Beard Award in 2009 for his cuisine at Lola Bistro, his first restaurant. Opened in 1997, Lola operated successfully until the pandemic, when it closed its doors. Symon also launched several other eateries throughout the years, including existing successes Bar Symon, Angeline, and Mabel's BBQ. As he forged a successful television career, Symon was nominated multiple times for Emmy awards, and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "The Chew" in 2015.
Symon says, take several steps forward
Chef Symon's widespread Food Network recognition was bolstered when he won "The Next Iron Chef" in 2008, earning a coveted spot on the permanent lineup of Iron Chefs. From there, Symon participated in several Food Network shows, including stepping in to host 10 episodes of "Dinner: Impossible" during Robert Irvine's absence. Along with good friend and Food Network colleague Bobby Flay, Symon was featured in the competition show "BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon," where the top pitmasters competed for best barbecue rights.
From 2011 to 2018, "The Chew" was a top-performing program for Food Network, featuring Symon as one of the hosts. The show included segments with personal recipes, culinary-based crafts, and ideas for entertainment. Symon could be seen demonstrating cooking techniques and offering viewers advice, such as the best cooking tips for home chefs, and how to serve these underrated meats at your next party. "The Chew" was lauded for its convivial and lively banter between hosts, and in addition to Symon's Emmy win, the show itself won Outstanding Talk Show in 2016.
As the pandemic descended on the world, Symon decided to film himself on social media doing some cooking. His self-shot videos were so popular that Food Network launched "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," a peek into the chef at home with his wife. The shows were filmed largely outdoors, and Symon showcased his skills around grilling basics that most folks were interested in learning. Like Symon himself, the show is successful and enduring, having aired six seasons.