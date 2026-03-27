Here's What Likely Put Michael Symon On Food Network's Radar

From on-screen antics with co-host Carla Hall on "The Chew," to judging and competing on "The Next Iron Chef" and "Iron Chef America," Michael Symon won the hearts of Food Network fans with his sense of humor and culinary prowess. The chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author didn't start out as a household foodie name, although he first started making appearances on Food Network in 1998. Symon was featured on early shows such as "Sara's Secrets" and "Food Nation with Bobby Flay," but he credits his breakout notoriety on the network with being named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine in 1998.

In a 2021 interview with news station WKBN, the Cleveland, Ohio, native spoke about the accolades. "My big break was in — Food & Wine magazine named me one of the top 10 young chefs in America, and then I won a James Beard Award. So from a culinary standpoint, that's really what launched me," Symon said. He was honored with the James Beard Award in 2009 for his cuisine at Lola Bistro, his first restaurant. Opened in 1997, Lola operated successfully until the pandemic, when it closed its doors. Symon also launched several other eateries throughout the years, including existing successes Bar Symon, Angeline, and Mabel's BBQ. As he forged a successful television career, Symon was nominated multiple times for Emmy awards, and won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for "The Chew" in 2015.