Michael Symon Urges You To Serve These Underrated Meats At Your Next Party

If you are hosting a party, you'd be lucky to have Michael Symon roasting the meat. The Cleveland-born chef is one of the accomplished culinary stars in the country, winning both a James Beard and Food & Wine Award, hosting Food Network shows, and opening over a dozen restaurants in his four-decade career. Like any good professional chef, he has some opinions about what gets overlooked in the culinary world, especially when cooking at home. So when asked Symon about something special to prepare for a big holiday, he zeroed in on a favorite from his own life: game meat.

It's not that Symon doesn't love traditional centerpiece roasts. As he told us, "I think turkey is underrated after Thanksgiving. Obviously everybody eats it on Thanksgiving." However, he also explained, "My father-in-law used to be a big hunter. So any of the game I think is very underrated."

The term "game" covers a pretty wide variety of meats. Generally speaking, it encompasses any non-domesticated animals that aren't typically raised on a mass-market farm. These fall into one of two categories: either hunted in the wild or kept in enclosed pastures and on homesteads. Hunted wild game is actually illegal to sell in the United States but can be used for personal consumption. So, your best bet for getting your hands on some might be making friends with a hunter or finding specialty retailers that sell farm-raised game meat.