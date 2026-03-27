The 2-Garlic Marinade For Michelin-Level Prime Rib At Home

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While most of us reach for standard seasonings to try to master the absolute best prime rib to serve for dinner, Michelin-star chefs have perfected recipes that lead to new levels of tender, flavorful bites. Some of these professionals are generous enough to share their secrets; chef Sungchul Shim of New York's Gui Steakhouse revealed to Danny Kim on his Danny Grubbs YouTube channel that the secret to the best-tasting prime rib is temperature and seasoning. But there's also more to it than that.

Shim's Korean-influenced rich marinade is part of what transforms his cut of meat into something that tastes like it came out of an acclaimed restaurant's kitchen. The marinade calls for two types of garlic, white and black, as well as koji, mustard, and water. Shim first dries the roast for several days in the fridge before resting it in this marinade overnight. White garlic — the kind most cooks know about — is sharp and pungent, but black garlic, fermented until it is dark in color, is sweet like molasses and offers an additional umami layer. Using both types of garlic means that this marinade doubles down on flavor. Those who eat at Shim's restaurant agree. "This is honestly one of the best prime ribs I've ever had," enthused one of Gui's customers on Instagram.