6 Steaks To Order And 3 To Skip At Michael Jordan's Steak House
When you walk in the door at Michael Jordan's Steak House, you might have a list of favorite steaks in mind, but deciding what to get is easier when you know which ones to order and which you're better off skipping. For the price, we know you're looking for a memorable steak, not just a good one, which is why we've pored through hundreds of reviews trying to determine which ones are most likely to give you the experience you seek. Our list includes the steaks that people talk about most, whether they have glowing reviews, negative reviews, or reviews that are just okay.
With the restaurant chain having had years to perfect its steaks, the chances are that you're going to end up with something good no matter what you pick. The first of Michael Jordan's Steak Houses opened in 1998. In the U.S., you can find them at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago, Illinois; inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut; and inside the Ilani Casino in Ridgefield, Washington. The menus at each of the three U.S. locations of Michael Jordan's Steak House are a little different, but there seems to be a consensus when it comes to which items are the best to order and which ones you should skip.
Order: Filet mignon
One steak at Michael Jordan's Steak House that is popular to order is filet mignon. This cut, which comes from the tenderloin, is known for being lean and tender. For most customers, ordering the filet mignon turns out to be a solid choice.
It comes to the table slightly differently in different cities. In both Chicago and Washington, it's a 10-ounce steak, but Chicago serves it with bay leaf butter, while Washington serves it with béarnaise butter. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, you have a choice of a 7-ounce or 10-ounce steak, and they both come with black garlic tomato butter.
The majority of steak connoisseurs who have reviewed the filet mignon find it to be among the best steaks they've ever experienced, saying that it's delicious, full of flavor, juicy, and incredibly tender. They say that they could have easily substituted a butter knife for a steak knife to cut into this piece of meat, and it melts in the mouth like butter. Some talk about it having a nice crust as well. Plus, you won't feel like you need anything extra on it because it's perfect just as it comes.
Order: Filet Oscar
Despite being farthest from the ocean, Chicago is the only Michael Jordan's Steak House location where you can get a filet Oscar or order your steaks Oscar style, and it's definitely worth ordering. Oscar-style steaks get their name from King Oscar II of Sweden and Norway, who was first presented with this dish made from some of his favorite foods in 1897. It's still a dish fit for a king when ordered from Michael Jordan's Steak House. If you like crab, asparagus, and Hollandaise sauce, you're most likely going to walk away from this experience quite satisfied with your ordering choice.
The filet Oscar is the smallest and least expensive steak on the menu in Chicago. It comes in at just 6 ounces instead of 10 like the filet mignon. However, you may not miss those extra few ounces of steak because it's also topped with delicious blue crab meat and grilled asparagus. Plus, there's a spiced hollandaise sauce drizzled over the top.
The restaurant does a good job of cooking the filet Oscar to perfection. Plus, all the extra ingredients provide the dish with a rich flavor. Like the filet mignon, reviewers find the filet Oscar to be lean and melt-in-your-mouth soft. The grilled asparagus has the perfect level of crunch rather than being mushy. However, it's the rich, spiced hollandaise sauce that takes this dish to the next level. So, be sure not to skip the sauce, because it brings all the ingredients together.
Order: KC strip
While both the Chicago and Connecticut locations have KC strip steak on the menu, Chicago reviewers are the only ones really mentioning it. So, if you're ordering in Chicago, we think it's likely to be a solid choice. KC strip comes from the same area of a cow as filet mignon: the short loin subprimal, away from the muscled legs of the cow. While it's a tender cut, it tends to have a bit more chew than the filet mignon.
In both locations, the KC strip is a 30-day dry-aged piece of meat. However, the Chicago version is 20 ounces and comes with roasted mushroom butter, whereas the Connecticut restaurant serves it bone-in with charred onion butter, weighing 18 ounces. The Chicago location also specifies that it comes from Linz heritage Angus cows. Kansas City and New York strip steaks tend to be the same thing, except here, the NY strips are prime cuts, meaning that they have more marbling. However, the KC strip is more expensive, possibly because it's dry-aged.
There are reviewers who have liked the KC strip at Michael Jordan's Steak House in Chicago enough to declare it the best steak they've ever had. Servers in Chicago often recommend it for those asking what they should get. It's another melt-in-your-mouth steak, and the roasted mushroom butter turns into almost a gravy on top. So, if the idea of mushrooms on super tender steak appeals to you, this might be exactly what you should order.
Skip: Bone-in ribeye
While many people have had good experiences with the bone-in ribeye at Michael Jordan's restaurants, there seem to be far more reviewers not liking it. Ribeye tends to rank highly in general, but we think you can skip it here in favor of something you're more likely to enjoy. Ribeye comes from the rib primal, which is generally tender and juicy with lots of flavor. However, that description doesn't seem to match most reviewers' experience with this cut.
This is a menu item that's different in every location, with each restaurant offering different sizes and preparations. Chicago offers a 23-ounce option with pickled garlic, while the Connecticut restaurant sells a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye with miso glaze. The Washington location is the only one with a prime cut, weighing 23 ounces, wet-aged, and served with pickled red onions. Yet, nowhere are the ribeyes consistently highly praised.
There are lots of complaints about the bone-in ribeye. One reviewer found it nearly inedible because of all the tough tendons. Another noted the lack of marbling and mentioned it was difficult to cut it with their steak knife. Others have found it to be bland rather than flavorful on its own, including ones that were dry-aged, which should have given it plenty of flavor. Plus, they're not as juicy as expected. One reviewer went as far as to say that they'd had better steaks at places like Texas Roadhouse, which is certainly not the experience you expect for the price.
Order: Tomahawk ribeye
If you're considering ordering the tomahawk ribeye at Michael Jordan's Steak House, we think you should go for it. These gigantic steaks with a bone "handle" from the primal rib tend to be the largest and most expensive ones on the menu, which is why they're often shared. All the marbling and having the bone in tend to make them both tender and delicious. And Michael Jordan's has a habit of doing these right.
Tomahawks are only available as a regular menu item in Chicago, but you can get one as part of the Legendary Flight in Connecticut and as part of a three-course meal for two on Tomahawk Tuesday in Washington. The one in Chicago is a 32-ounce Linz heritage reserve cut, while the one in Connecticut is 42 ounces, and the one in Washington doesn't mention size. Although Chicago reviewers talk about theirs coming with garlic butter and being deliciously charred.
While there were some negative reviews for it years ago at the Washington location, the majority within two years of this article are all great, especially since the location has perfected the steak for its Tomahawk Tuesday promotion. In fact, now, it's the most talked-about menu item for the Washington location. Reviewers say that it's a perfect, tender, and juicy steak. It's more than enough for two people and likely to be pre-cut to make it easier to share. Customers find it worth the high price and say it's a must-try menu item.
Order: Delmonico
Many consider the signature steak at Michael Jordan's Steak House in Chicago to be the Delmonico, which you rarely see on menus these days. You can also find it at the Washington location. Delmonico steaks are thick, with lots of marbling, and they originated at Delmonico's in New York City in the 1800s. They often represent a solid choice when you can find them on the menu.
For both locations where it's available, the Delmonico at Michael Jordan's Steak House is a 16-ounce USDA Prime boneless ribeye that has been dry-aged for 45 days. So, you get all the extra flavor from dry aging, plus it comes with balsamic ginger jus.
Several reviewers have declared the Delmonico to be the best steak they've ever consumed in their lives. It's one of those menu items so good that you'll want to pay attention to every bite as you savor it. Reviewers like everything about the Delmonico, from its tenderness, great seasoning, and buttery flavor to the blackened crusty sear on the outside. Some reviewers of the Delmonico at other locations found it a little more fatty than they liked. So, if the idea of a potentially fatty piece of meat bothers you, you might go with something different. Otherwise, you'll probably enjoy it.
Skip: NY strip
When it comes to the NY strip at Michael Jordan's Steak House, there are about as many positive reviews as negative reviews. So, if you're trying to decide what to order, it might be better to skip this one. You could end up getting something great, but it might disappoint you, too.
At every location, the NY strip is a USDA Prime cut, but there are a lot of differences. The NY strip is 14 ounces in Chicago and Washington, but 16 ounces in Connecticut. It comes with pickled red onions in Chicago, but pickled garlic in Connecticut. The Washington selection is wet-aged for 28 days.
There have been some good reviews, with customers saying that the NY strip was tasty, juicy, and melted in their mouths. Several ranked it among the best steaks they'd experienced in a while. Meanwhile, there have also been lackluster and negative reviews from customers who think these steaks aren't as tender as they should be for the price, lamenting that they came to the table tough. Others complain about a strange aftertaste. Still others feel they've gotten better steaks from cheaper chains like Outback or even made better steaks at home. When doing a taste comparison, some reviewers also found the filet mignon cuts to be better than the NY strip. We couldn't find any pattern with one location being better or worse than another. So, ordering the NY strip seems like more of a gamble to us.
Order: Various Wagyu steak cuts
Wagyu steaks tend to be a good bet when you find them on the menu at Michael Jordan's Steak House. The cows used for Wagyu steaks eat special diets and live in a way that results in a highly marbled cut. So, when a diner orders an expensive Wagyu steak, they're expecting a rich, complex, and buttery flavor and meat that is extremely tender. And that's the experience the majority of reviewers report.
We've seen several Wagyu steaks on the menu. For example, in Chicago, you might find Wagyu NY strip steak from Australia served with black garlic ponzu sauce. The Connecticut location tends to serve American Wagyu from Snake River Farms. One cut that's especially praised is the Denver Wagyu, which comes from the chuck primal under the shoulder blade and provides plenty of natural marbling. In Connecticut, we've seen the Wagyu Denver steak come with smoked miso butter.
Reviewers relate that the Wagyu steaks they order at Michael Jordan's Steak House tend to be the highlight of their meal, as they certainly should be. The meat is not only so tender that it practically melts in their mouths, but it's also juicy and delicious. With customers getting the meat quality they expect and often the tenderest steak they've ever had, it adds to their positive experience at the restaurant.
Skip: Dry-aged porterhouse
A final steak that might be better to skip at Michael Jordan's Steak House is the dry-aged porterhouse. There are certainly customers who have enjoyed it, but many reviewers don't have the experience they expected. Some people opt for the porterhouse because it's big enough to share. Since it's from the loin, it's also among the tenderest of steak cuts.
We didn't find a porterhouse on the menu in Chicago. However, the Connecticut and Washington locations both have dry-aged porterhouses. The Connecticut version is listed on the menu as enough for two people and weighs 32 ounces, while the Washington version is 34 ounces and doesn't advertise being for two. However, it comes from G-1 Angus beef and is served with roasted garlic and arugula.
There are several positive reviews, including mention of the unique dry-aged flavor. One specifically talks about the filet side of the porterhouse being the part that was most noteworthy, rather than the whole steak. Given the high price of this steak, customers' expectations seem to be higher than the actual experience sometimes delivers. There are complaints of too much sauce, too much seasoning, or no seasoning at all. Some complain about it being too chewy, fatty, or leathery. Others have complained about a rancid smell, which could come from an unfamiliarity with what a dry-aged steak should taste or smell like. With that many complaints, choosing something else may be ideal.
Methodology
To decide which steaks are a good bet for ordering and which might be better to skip at Michael Jordan's Steak House, we went straight to Google Reviews to read what customers had to say about steaks at each of the chain's three locations in the U.S. We opted to skip the location in Incheon, South Korea. To decide which steaks to include, we searched the reviews for each steak on the restaurants' menus, ultimately finding nine types that customers mentioned most often.
Once we decided which steaks to include, we searched reviews from the last five years to see whether the majority of reviews for each steak cut were positive, negative, or mixed, to determine which were worth ordering and which to skip. If the reviews were largely positive, we decided it was a steak worth ordering. However, if it skewed negative or was a fairly equal mix of both positive and negative reviews, we declared the cut skippable. After all, if you're spending a lot on a nice steak dinner, you want to know which cuts have the best chance of offering you a positive experience that feels worth your money.
We also decided to skip reviews that mentioned the steak coming to the table with the wrong doneness level. While doneness level certainly can affect enjoyment, it's not a reflection of the steak cut itself.