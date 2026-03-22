6 Steaks To Order And 3 To Skip At Michael Jordan's Steak House

When you walk in the door at Michael Jordan's Steak House, you might have a list of favorite steaks in mind, but deciding what to get is easier when you know which ones to order and which you're better off skipping. For the price, we know you're looking for a memorable steak, not just a good one, which is why we've pored through hundreds of reviews trying to determine which ones are most likely to give you the experience you seek. Our list includes the steaks that people talk about most, whether they have glowing reviews, negative reviews, or reviews that are just okay.

With the restaurant chain having had years to perfect its steaks, the chances are that you're going to end up with something good no matter what you pick. The first of Michael Jordan's Steak Houses opened in 1998. In the U.S., you can find them at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago, Illinois; inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut; and inside the Ilani Casino in Ridgefield, Washington. The menus at each of the three U.S. locations of Michael Jordan's Steak House are a little different, but there seems to be a consensus when it comes to which items are the best to order and which ones you should skip.