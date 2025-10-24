The Once-Famous Cut Of Steak That Vanished From Menus

The anatomy of cows hasn't changed over the past hundred years, but if you sat down at a fancy steakhouse in the 1920s and ordered the best steak on the menu, it would likely be a cut that you almost never see anymore. That's because names and popular cuts of steak change over time, and definitions weren't always as specific as they are now, in an age where we like to know everything about our meat. One of the victims of this newfound love of transparency was a steak named not after the beef, but after a restaurant: the Delmonico.

Delmonico's is a steakhouse in New York City that is one of the oldest restaurants in the city, and has long had a reputation for its high-end beef. It's been around since 1837 and has been serving "Delmonico steaks" for just as long — but nobody really knows what cut of beef it originally was. Instead, because of the restaurant's reputation, Delmonico was used as a more ambiguous term to describe a high-quality steak with a few common characteristics. Most importantly a Delmonico steak was large, often around two inches thick. It was also a well-marbled and a tender cut. It also usually came from somewhere in the rib or short loin area, where most steaks with those characteristics are found. Essentially, it was the platonic ideal of a thick, juicy steak. However, the rise of more specific cut-based names like ribeye (which the Delmonico is often compared to) led to a decline in the steak.