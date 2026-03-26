One Bagel, 2 Open-Faced Breakfast Sandwiches. Here's How Your Mornings Should Start

There are simply so many toppings that can go on a bagel, so making an exhaustive list of them is virtually impossible. However, we can start by recommending that you consider the type of bagel you're using. Plain and sesame tend to be the most neutral of options and allow you to go savory or sweet — or in this case, one of each — while everything, rosemary sea salt, and blueberry tend to lean one way or the other. You can also scoop out the bagel if you need more room for the toppings (though you may get some funky looks from bagel aficionados) before adding your accoutrements. If you're making two separate open-faced sandwiches, make sure that the flavors don't conflict with each other as well. For example, the fishy aftertaste from a loaded lox bagel doesn't jive well with a sickly sweet Nutella and banana sandwich.

Of course, there is plenty of room to be creative and experiment with your sandwiches. Take inspiration from Italian-American flavors and make a pizza bagel; layer on the tomato sauce and cheese on both halves, then make a veggie half and a meat lover's half. For a more breakfast-friendly option, you can also use different types of cream cheese on either side, and you'll never have to worry about choosing between bacon and sausage, since you can have one on each side.