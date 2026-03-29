This Simple Veggie Mix Keeps Meatloaf Perfectly Moist

Meatloaf is one of the classic comfort foods that we've been enjoying for generations. It's also quite easy to make, considering it's a dump-it recipe that blends ground meat, eggs, seasonings, and breadcrumbs into a compact loaf pan. That said, meatloaf is prone to drying out. So, we spoke to Chef Antonia Lofaso at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, who shared her secret to perfectly moist meatloaf.

Chef Lofaso is all about the classic meatloaf recipe foundation. "I'm a big fan of ketchup, Worcestershire, some onions," she says. However, from there, she diverges a little by bringing more vegetables into the mix. "I do sometimes do some celery and carrots in there, so more of a mirepoix," says chef Lofaso. "And then I just do some egg to sort of bind it." A mirepoix is the classic combination of carrots, onions, and celery fried in oil that starts most soup and stew recipes. But it'll also bring flavor and moisture to meatloaf. Veggies contain a lot of water, and the water released by the veggies, mixed with the frying fat, will ensure the meatloaf doesn't dry out in the oven. That said, with added liquids and veggies, chef Lofaso brings in " a little bit of breadcrumb or some bread or something like that" to work alongside the eggs as a binding agent. She likens her meatloaf combination of sauteed veggies, meat, eggs, and breadcrumbs to a giant meatball in loaf form.