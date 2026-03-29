This Simple Veggie Mix Keeps Meatloaf Perfectly Moist
Meatloaf is one of the classic comfort foods that we've been enjoying for generations. It's also quite easy to make, considering it's a dump-it recipe that blends ground meat, eggs, seasonings, and breadcrumbs into a compact loaf pan. That said, meatloaf is prone to drying out. So, we spoke to Chef Antonia Lofaso at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, who shared her secret to perfectly moist meatloaf.
Chef Lofaso is all about the classic meatloaf recipe foundation. "I'm a big fan of ketchup, Worcestershire, some onions," she says. However, from there, she diverges a little by bringing more vegetables into the mix. "I do sometimes do some celery and carrots in there, so more of a mirepoix," says chef Lofaso. "And then I just do some egg to sort of bind it." A mirepoix is the classic combination of carrots, onions, and celery fried in oil that starts most soup and stew recipes. But it'll also bring flavor and moisture to meatloaf. Veggies contain a lot of water, and the water released by the veggies, mixed with the frying fat, will ensure the meatloaf doesn't dry out in the oven. That said, with added liquids and veggies, chef Lofaso brings in " a little bit of breadcrumb or some bread or something like that" to work alongside the eggs as a binding agent. She likens her meatloaf combination of sauteed veggies, meat, eggs, and breadcrumbs to a giant meatball in loaf form.
More meatloaf tips and upgrades
A mirepoix serves as a flavor and moisture agent for meatloaf, but you don't have to stop there. In our interview with Chef Lofaso, she told us, "I feel like meatloaf is like that blank canvas. To me, it's almost like you could go hyper-traditional, but then also it's one of those situations ... to clean out whatever was in the refrigerator." Indeed, meatloaf can certainly serve as a kitchen-sink recipe. And there are plenty of staples, from condiments to snacks, that'll help you elevate your next meatloaf recipe. If you want to bring a little more zestiness to the mix, you can replace the carrots in your mirepoix with bell peppers, transforming the foundation into the Cajun holy trinity. Impart even more moisture and flavor to meatloaf with an herbaceous and savory pesto sauce. Pesto would work especially well with a turkey meatloaf recipe. You could top it with sundried tomatoes and a drizzle of their umami-rich packing oil.
If you're making this classic meatloaf recipe, you could swap breadcrumbs for potato chips for an earthy, savory element that also binds the meat and mirepoix together. Packaged onion soup mix is the zippy, aromatic ingredient that will amp up your meatloaf all by itself. Of course, we also consulted an expert who said that rosemary and sage are the fresh ingredients that'll change your meatloaf forever. And gelatin is another pantry staple that will improve the texture and instill moisture in your meatloaf.