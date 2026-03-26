This Cocktail Staple Is The Secret To 'Amazing' Seafood Pasta, According To A Chef

The Venn diagram of martini lovers and seafood pasta lovers just became a big ol' circle — all because of one crucial ingredient. We had the chance to chat with Michael White, a Michelin-starred chef and owner of Bianco Hospitality, at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, and he shared with us the cooking substitution you should try instead of wine: vermouth.

If you're making a simple seafood pasta at home, your ingredient list can be short and sweet. Think quality pasta, garlic, fresh seafood like shrimp, lobster, or clams, lemon juice, white wine, and fresh herbs — all of which come together for a bright, delicious dish that doesn't need much improvement. However, according to Chef White, that bottle of vermouth that's been sitting pretty on your home bar this whole time is the ingredient that your seafood pasta has been missing. Herbaceous, citrus-forward notes that are built into a white vermouth can help to enhance the flavors of every element of the dish, from the briny clams to the sour lemon juice, while also adding more noticeable acidity, making for a more balanced, flavor-forward dish.

"I use a lot of vermouth actually. Obviously it's a fortified wine and so therefore it has a lot of flavor," notes Chef White. "When I'm doing pastas, for example, I'm using white vermouth sometimes. If I'm doing a seafood pasta with clams, it's amazing. People are like, 'What's that flavor in there?'"