This NYC Bakery Has A Dessert Omakase For When Your Sweet Tooth Wants Something Fancy

For Brooklynites who don't want to cross the bridge for fancy dessert, one of our picks for the best bakeries in New York offers a special wine and sweet pairing. A sweet tooth stands no chance at Patisserie Tomoko, where 3-course Prix Fixe dessert menus delight customers seated at the bar. Prior to opening Patisserie Tomoko, chef Tomoko Kato opened and ran a Japanese tea house and gained experience in kitchens of establishments like Boule, Russian Tea Room, and Le Bernardin. "From the starter to the main dessert to the petit fours, everything is delicious. Especially the black sesame creme brulee with sake ice cream — such great complementary tastes," wrote a pleased customer on TripAdvisor.

For $29.95, dishes that weave French, Japanese, and American recipes come together to delight sweet seekers. Diners participating in the tasting menu experience get an amuse, dessert of choice, and petit fours. Wines, coffee, and teas are offered, with suggestions as to which beverage complements the served sweets. "It's not cheap but the quality is worth the price," wrote a visitor on Google.