This NYC Bakery Has A Dessert Omakase For When Your Sweet Tooth Wants Something Fancy
For Brooklynites who don't want to cross the bridge for fancy dessert, one of our picks for the best bakeries in New York offers a special wine and sweet pairing. A sweet tooth stands no chance at Patisserie Tomoko, where 3-course Prix Fixe dessert menus delight customers seated at the bar. Prior to opening Patisserie Tomoko, chef Tomoko Kato opened and ran a Japanese tea house and gained experience in kitchens of establishments like Boule, Russian Tea Room, and Le Bernardin. "From the starter to the main dessert to the petit fours, everything is delicious. Especially the black sesame creme brulee with sake ice cream — such great complementary tastes," wrote a pleased customer on TripAdvisor.
For $29.95, dishes that weave French, Japanese, and American recipes come together to delight sweet seekers. Diners participating in the tasting menu experience get an amuse, dessert of choice, and petit fours. Wines, coffee, and teas are offered, with suggestions as to which beverage complements the served sweets. "It's not cheap but the quality is worth the price," wrote a visitor on Google.
A feast for both eyes and palate at Patisserie Tomoko
Patisserie Tomoko's dessert special is offered Friday through Sunday, and only those who have opted for the Prix Fixe menu are seated at the 13-person bar. Anyone enamored with the dishes can take sweets home from the take-out counter, and some of the most-loved desserts can be ordered for delivery and shipped across the nation. "The desserts were all beautiful and put together with so much care. I love how you could watch them assemble the desserts for you at the bar. Service and experience were both great," noted a guest on Google, who purchased a box of sesame shortbread cookies on the way out the door.
The takeaway boxes that Patisserie Tomoko's treats are packaged in are also adorable, so even if you can't score a seat at the bar, you'll have a pretty sweet that is perfect to tote to the park. For those hosting guests, custom cakes can also be ordered.