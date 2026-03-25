This Spread Transforms Buttered Toast Into A Gourmet Treat

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While you may be tempted to skip breakfast, even a simple piece of buttered toast can help start your day off on the right foot. But to add interest, prepare a flavorful compound butter to keep in the fridge, saving you time without sacrificing great taste. Bring the heat with harissa paste, a spicy Moroccan staple, and your next breakfast toast will be totally transformed.

A lively mixture which includes such ingredients as dried chiles, tomato paste, roasted red peppers, spices like coriander, cumin, caraway, and smoked paprika, and oil, harissa paste has a generally pleasant heat and lots of big flavor. There are various good-quality store-bought versions of the paste like this Zwita harissa available online, or prepare your own homemade harissa recipe and adjust the flavors to your liking. This vibrant red paste is perfect for mixing up with your favorite butter for a toast topping that brings excitement to breakfast.

Much like harissa paste makes compound butter even better on steak, so too will it elevate your morning toast. To make the compound butter, simply combine about one tablespoon of harissa paste with around four tablespoons of softened salted butter at room temperature, mixing well before shaping everything into a log that you can store for later use. This will last about five days when refrigerated or about six months if properly stored in the freezer. To use it, simply slice off your preferred amount and slather it on a piece of freshly toasted bread.