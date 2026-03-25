Yes, You Can Make Cream From Powdered Milk. Here's How
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Cream can be a secret weapon in the kitchen. Yes, it makes for a delicious topping on countless desserts and drinks when whipped, but you can also use it to thicken sauces, add indulgence to soups and side dishes, or include it in recipes from simple mac and cheese to chicken tikka masala. The issue is that cream can be expensive, but you can actually make a pretty good substitute using one very cheap pantry ingredient: powdered milk.
Powdered milk is an evaporated form of milk with an incredibly long shelf-life. It doesn't need to be refrigerated, and a sealed, unopened container can last up to three years when stored correctly, making it a pretty handy and cost-effective ingredient to have on standby. To rehydrate powdered milk, all you need to do is whisk it with water — then just add some fat to create a mouthfeel that's very similar to heavy cream.
To make cream using powdered milk, just slowly whisk about two cups of the powder into about one cup of water (which is less than if you were just making standard rehydrated milk, which is usually 1 part powder to 4 parts water), then add a few tablespoons of melted butter or ghee. If you want to imitate a lighter cooking cream or whipping cream for desserts, start with around four tablespoons of butter. An extra few spoons will create a richer texture more akin to a heavy cream that you would use for something like a rich chocolate ganache.
Tips for homemade cream using powdered milk
An electric beater or blender will make your life a lot easier when trying out this trick, but be careful not to over beat the cream. It will thicken slightly in the fridge, so stop blending once it's still pourable. Also make sure to use full fat powdered milk, and if you want a fluffier texture, chill your bowls and utensils before you start. Cold water can also help avoid clumping.
For whipped cream made from powdered milk, cool the homemade cream in the fridge for a while and then beat it for about five to 10 minutes until peaks form. A tiny bit of lemon juice or cream of tartar will help with stabilization, and some sugar and vanilla will sweeten the cream and add more flavor. Another method for making cream from powdered milk is to add a quarter cup of powder to 2 cups of boiling water in a pan, curdling it with the addition of a squeeze of lemon juice, and then straining out the solids before whipping them into a smooth consistency. You can buy a specific powder to make heavy cream, too, like this Z Natural Foods version from Amazon but standard grocery-store dried whole milk powder does the job fine.
Whatever method you choose, the homemade cream should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge and used within five to seven days. During that time, try it as a coffee creamer, whip it into a dessert topping, or add it to a delicious penne alla vodka sauce or garlic mashed potatoes recipe. The options are endless.