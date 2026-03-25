Yes, You Can Make Cream From Powdered Milk. Here's How

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Cream can be a secret weapon in the kitchen. Yes, it makes for a delicious topping on countless desserts and drinks when whipped, but you can also use it to thicken sauces, add indulgence to soups and side dishes, or include it in recipes from simple mac and cheese to chicken tikka masala. The issue is that cream can be expensive, but you can actually make a pretty good substitute using one very cheap pantry ingredient: powdered milk.

Powdered milk is an evaporated form of milk with an incredibly long shelf-life. It doesn't need to be refrigerated, and a sealed, unopened container can last up to three years when stored correctly, making it a pretty handy and cost-effective ingredient to have on standby. To rehydrate powdered milk, all you need to do is whisk it with water — then just add some fat to create a mouthfeel that's very similar to heavy cream.

To make cream using powdered milk, just slowly whisk about two cups of the powder into about one cup of water (which is less than if you were just making standard rehydrated milk, which is usually 1 part powder to 4 parts water), then add a few tablespoons of melted butter or ghee. If you want to imitate a lighter cooking cream or whipping cream for desserts, start with around four tablespoons of butter. An extra few spoons will create a richer texture more akin to a heavy cream that you would use for something like a rich chocolate ganache.