An Italian Restaurant Chef Warned Us About Ordering This Popular Pasta

Nearly every restaurant has a dish you have to try, something they specialize in that is just amazing. The flip side is that most restaurants have at least one dish that is only okay or, at worst, disappointing. When it comes to Italian cuisine, unless you're at a restaurant known for its fresh pasta, you might want to skip the ravioli, as it could be a mediocre dish.

When Tasting Table covered eight dishes to skip at Italian restaurants, we talked to some chefs to get their input. Chef Matt Eckfeld from Dimmi Dimmi in Chicago recommended avoiding the ravioli at some establishments, saying, "They can get too thick on the pasta, and the filling can get a little boring or muddled."

Ravioli needs to be made with fresh pasta for a quality dish. Anything brought into a restaurant from outside will be essentially the same as if you bought it at the grocery store, so there's no real reason to order it. The chef must have a solid understanding of how to prepare fresh, stuffed pasta. Dough for stuffed pasta needs to be pliable. The chef needs to be able to fold and seal the pasta while maintaining a uniform thickness. As Chef Eckfeld said, it cannot be too thick, or it will overwhelm the filling. That perfect balance is the hallmark of a good pasta chef.