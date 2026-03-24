José Andrés Dresses Potato Chips With 2 Ingredients For A Luxury Appetizer In Seconds

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One of the most beautiful things about cultures with rich culinary histories is that the food is often simple. A few choice ingredients combined in the right proportions can be magic on a plate. José Andrés — the world-renowned chef, author, television personality, and founder of World Central Kitchen — makes this clear with one simple dish at his Mercado Little Spain restaurant in New York City: potato chips topped with marinated olives and boquerones, also known as white anchovies.

All of these ingredients are very Spanish, as you might expect from an establishment so named, or a chef so dedicated to Spanish dishes and the culinary history of his country. But the combination reaches across cultures. It might sound a bit strange, or like it would be an absolute salt bomb, but the flavors are more nuanced than you might think. To really understand the dish, you need to break down what exactly makes each of the ingredients such a good fit — starting with the white anchovies.

The anchovies are the ingredient most likely to turn off potential diners. It's important to note that while you may turn your nose up at the wildly salty brown fish fillets you've sampled on pizza, these white anchovies are very different. Even if you can't imagine enjoying an anchovy, keep an open mind with boquerones. They taste nothing like what you've had before.