This Is What Makes Spanish Potato Chips So Rich In Flavor
Sure, if you've settled in to watch your favorite series and have ripped open a bag of potato chips to enjoy, you may not have given the brand much thought. But if you're a potato chips connoisseur who appreciates a perfectly salty, crispy chip and that unmistakable taste of fried potatoes, you may want to browse brands stocked on supermarket shelves with a bit more discernment.
Brands of Spanish potato chips like Bonilla a la Vista might not be cheap, but packages of these potato chips deliver. The brand uses just three ingredients to make the snack: potatoes, salt, and olive oil. Gluten-free, natural, and sans additives, Bonilla a la Vista are the kinds of potato chips that might be worth the financial splurge. This style of potato chips are made with thinly sliced Spanish potatoes and are cooked in extra virgin olive oil, not vegetable oil, though that's still great for frying in general. Not only are the potatoes used to make these chips carefully cut, the pieces are selected by hand before they are gently salted and placed into packages to sell.
The finest ingredients for tasty snacks
Hailing from Galicia, Bonilla a la Vista's potato chips offer the kind of crunch that is difficult to back away from, and the subtle taste of natural sea salt brings all of the flavors together. "It's very light and airy," one TikTok user commented in her review. These Spanish potato chips aren't the only ones attracting attention.
Torres potato chips, a brand that started in Barcelona, also receives rave reviews from customers. Torres uses certified potato seeds and meticulously controls its potato crops. Again, the olive oil used to fry the chips adds the kind of depth of flavor that can't be ignored. "OBSESSED with the Olive Oil chips. Genuinely the best potato chips I have ever had," one fan noted in a Thing Testing review. "I just wish they came in a larger bag."
Torres began putting churrera-style potatoes in packages in 1975 and has never looked back, coming up with a variety of savory treats to delight snackers. Also known as potato churritos, churrera-style potatoes are the deep fried companion to sweeter, sugary churros. If you want to try to make Spanish-inspired potato chips at home (and save your bank account in the process), you can save used olive oil (and your money) for other recipes after you've finished frying the thinly sliced potato chips you've cut for yourself.