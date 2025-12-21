This Is What Makes Spanish Potato Chips So Rich In Flavor

Hailing from Galicia, Bonilla a la Vista's potato chips offer the kind of crunch that is difficult to back away from, and the subtle taste of natural sea salt brings all of the flavors together. "It's very light and airy," one TikTok user commented in her review. These Spanish potato chips aren't the only ones attracting attention.

Torres potato chips, a brand that started in Barcelona, also receives rave reviews from customers. Torres uses certified potato seeds and meticulously controls its potato crops. Again, the olive oil used to fry the chips adds the kind of depth of flavor that can't be ignored. "OBSESSED with the Olive Oil chips. Genuinely the best potato chips I have ever had," one fan noted in a Thing Testing review. "I just wish they came in a larger bag."

Torres began putting churrera-style potatoes in packages in 1975 and has never looked back, coming up with a variety of savory treats to delight snackers. Also known as potato churritos, churrera-style potatoes are the deep fried companion to sweeter, sugary churros. If you want to try to make Spanish-inspired potato chips at home (and save your bank account in the process), you can save used olive oil (and your money) for other recipes after you've finished frying the thinly sliced potato chips you've cut for yourself.