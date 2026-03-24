Dumpling Meatballs Give You All The Wonders Of Gyoza With Less Hassle

We love gyoza. These little wonton-wrapped bites are crispy, flavorful, and versatile as they can be filled with many different fillings, including veggies and meat. They are also perfect as appetizers, snacks, and everything in between. However, what we don't always love about gyozas is making them. The wonton wrappers are so thin that tucking the filling in without breaking them never really pans out. Plus, you have to wet the edges, fill them, and seal them individually, meaning your "quick" appetizer can turn into an hours-long affair. However, the internet — as it usually does — has a solution: dumpling meatballs.

Instead of packing the individual wonton wrappers by hand, you can just shape the filling into balls as you would meatballs, before plopping them into a skillet (we prefer a cast iron skillet) to get the perfect crust on the outside. Then drape each filling ball with a square wonton wrapper, gently tapering the bottoms so that they're nestled around the balls like little ghosts cloaked in sheets. Add a drizzle of oil on top, pour some water into the skillet, and put a lid on the pan so that the wrapper steams and softens. While this hack means that the wonton wrapper won't encase the entire ball, it's so much easier than having to wrap your wontons by hand — a worthy payoff, if you ask us.