Jacques Pépin's Delightful Way To Use Up Leftover Bananas (It's Not Bread)
As soon as bananas start losing their firmness, using the ingredients for banana bread or tossing them into the freezer are common solutions. Master French chef Jacques Pépin has a sweeter way to rescue that overripe fruit. Instead of turning on the oven, Pépin reaches for the blender, mixing bananas, sour cream, honey, and some mint leaves to blend into a quick sherbet. Once made, this cool mixture can be topped with extra mint, peach preserves, or smooth drizzles of caramel for a treat that will have you forgetting you're eating overripe fruit. "You make incredible meals with stuff most people might toss out!" marveled a fan on Instagram.
Though Pépin's recipe can be customized with added extracts and flavorings, the straightforward and simple approach to making a quick dessert is one that home cooks at any level can pull off. Sour cream adds a quiet, tangy flavor to balance the overall sweetness of the dish, and a quick dash of cardamom, ginger, or cinnamon can bring a subtle spice to the mixture. Adults may want to add a splash of booze like rum or bourbon for an extra layer of complexity, while cocoa and maple syrup can invite even more sweetness to the recipe.
A budget-friendly treat
Pépin explains the mixture will soften in the blender or food processor while being combined. While you can use banana slices that have been pre-frozen, you can also set blended mixtures into the freezer to harden. Chill the dishes you intend to use for serving and top scoops with homemade honey whipped cream or roasted nuts, and this chef-approved approach is one that can brighten an afternoon or offer the perfect finish to a summer dinner party. "I've made this a few times and eaten the whole thing in one go," wrote one cook on Facebook. As Pépin explains, this is a dessert fit for a king.
Apply Pépin's thrifty technique to other fruit that is past its prime. Mango and passion fruit blended with yogurt and honey can make an equally delightful treat and ensure no produce in your kitchen goes to waste. No one will stop you from serving bowls of this sherbet for breakfast. Top dishes with granola and fresh fruit, and thank Pépin for the inspiration as you savor each spoonful.