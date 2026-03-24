Jacques Pépin's Delightful Way To Use Up Leftover Bananas (It's Not Bread)

As soon as bananas start losing their firmness, using the ingredients for banana bread or tossing them into the freezer are common solutions. Master French chef Jacques Pépin has a sweeter way to rescue that overripe fruit. Instead of turning on the oven, Pépin reaches for the blender, mixing bananas, sour cream, honey, and some mint leaves to blend into a quick sherbet. Once made, this cool mixture can be topped with extra mint, peach preserves, or smooth drizzles of caramel for a treat that will have you forgetting you're eating overripe fruit. "You make incredible meals with stuff most people might toss out!" marveled a fan on Instagram.

Though Pépin's recipe can be customized with added extracts and flavorings, the straightforward and simple approach to making a quick dessert is one that home cooks at any level can pull off. Sour cream adds a quiet, tangy flavor to balance the overall sweetness of the dish, and a quick dash of cardamom, ginger, or cinnamon can bring a subtle spice to the mixture. Adults may want to add a splash of booze like rum or bourbon for an extra layer of complexity, while cocoa and maple syrup can invite even more sweetness to the recipe.