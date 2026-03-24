The Old-School Fat That Seasons Cast Iron Better Than Oil

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There's a reason your grandma loved her cast iron skillet, and it's not because she didn't have access to other cookware. There are multiple pros to cooking with cast iron, one being that properly seasoned cast iron will develop its own non-stick coating. For this reason, scores of home cooks have ditched their Teflon and stainless steel pans for exclusive cast-iron cooking. For some, the idea of seasoning cast iron can seem confusing, but the simple fact is that you only need to treat the cookware with a high-heat fat or oil. But what's the best to use? Chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso tells us that animal fats are best up to the task, and beef tallow for cooking is better than any oil.

The Food Network chef and author is a participant in the 2026 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, and answered our questions about seasoning a cast iron pan with beef tallow, the nutrient-rich animal fat that's made an impressive resurgence due to its valued uses in cooking, baking, skin care, and beauty products. "I think that you can season cast iron [with anything] as long as it's fat," Lofaso says. "I think it's a great idea. I'm a big beef tallow person in general. ... Sure, you can do a little bit of olive oil, but I think animal fats are the best." Beef tallow is not only an ideal fat for keeping your cast iron properly seasoned and non-stick, it has numerous other benefits.