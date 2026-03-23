Potato Skins Take Your Burger To The Next Level (And Not In The Way You May Think)

As burgers and its toppings continuously grow in their grandeur, the bun remains simple. Brioche or white bread (with sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning for an extra flair) houses blue cheese-stuffed burgers, grilled peaches, or truffle butter, all while rarely straying from its classic form. Burgers deserve to be elevated with better buns — and potato skins are the perfect answer.

Using the ingredient for burgers may sound like simply roasting the spud's outer layer to make a crispy, salty topping, but we mean using the potato skins as buns — specifically, loaded potato skins. Outside of opting for fluffy, sweet buns over a thin, white slice, there are not many ways to truly punch up the bread. With potato skins, you can stuff them with all the bacon, cheese, chives, mushrooms, and any other fixing you would normally add to burgers. With all these ingredients condensed into two skins, the fanciful meat and potatoes dish ensures you get a wide range of flavors in each bite.

Start out by making loaded potato skins as normal — bake the tubers, slice them lengthwise, and scoop out the filling, leaving around ¼ inch of flesh. Brush oil and a sprinkle of salt on the skins before returning them to the oven. After a few minutes, fill it with bacon, cheese, and peppers and bake it once more. After the skins have cooled slightly, place one on each side of the cooked burger and enjoy.