Give Nachos A Buffalo Wing Infusion For A 2-In-1 Appetizer Packed With Flavor
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Sometimes the most satisfying appetizers come from combining a couple complementary snacks into one powerhouse. Nachos are iconic in their own right, with even former President Barack Obama admitting the appetizer is his biggest food vice. If you really want to turn up the heat on your next plate of nachos, it's time to turn Buffalo chicken into the ultimate topping.
Buffalo wings are characterized by an irresistible tangy heat from the vibrant Buffalo sauce adorning them. The protein-rich appetizer is the perfect addition to a batch of easy baked nachos to help bulk up the dish and provide more unique flavor. It's easy to match up Buffalo wings with nachos, and this can take on a few different formats depending on your taste preferences and time.
For example, if you happen to have leftovers from a boneless Buffalo wings recipe, it's as easy as chopping up the chicken into smaller pieces to work with. Set up your tray of tortilla chips, add your desired cheese and chopped Buffalo chicken, and let everything get melty and delicious. Of course, there are plenty of ways to get even more creative with this one-two punch of appetizers.
Making the ultimate plate of Buffalo chicken nachos
Using Buffalo chicken as a nacho topping brings a new flavor profile into play. The chunks of chicken make a fun accompaniment to either the nacho cheese sauce of your choosing, melted shreds of cheese, or combination of both, accented by the crunch of tortilla chips below. With a zing of heat that's less spicy and more zesty, this will also work well alongside any pico de gallo, guacamole, or salsas that you add to your nachos.
Get creative by using a creamy Buffalo chicken dip either in place of or in addition to your nacho cheese. Similarly, you can swap out the tortilla chips for chopped pieces of Buffalo chicken as a clever base for your plate of nachos. It's easy to add all your favorite nacho toppings to the breaded bites, but it will definitely necessitate the use of a fork and knife.
If you follow a plant-based diet, you can also use this hack to combine a batch of Buffalo cauliflower with a plate of vegan nachos. Just chop your cauliflower into smaller pieces and use them as a topping. This would go well with a blend of vegan Mexican style cheese shreds and plenty of pickled jalapeños. Add slices of avocado or a spread of guacamole on top for extra fiber.