Give Nachos A Buffalo Wing Infusion For A 2-In-1 Appetizer Packed With Flavor

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Sometimes the most satisfying appetizers come from combining a couple complementary snacks into one powerhouse. Nachos are iconic in their own right, with even former President Barack Obama admitting the appetizer is his biggest food vice. If you really want to turn up the heat on your next plate of nachos, it's time to turn Buffalo chicken into the ultimate topping.

Buffalo wings are characterized by an irresistible tangy heat from the vibrant Buffalo sauce adorning them. The protein-rich appetizer is the perfect addition to a batch of easy baked nachos to help bulk up the dish and provide more unique flavor. It's easy to match up Buffalo wings with nachos, and this can take on a few different formats depending on your taste preferences and time.

For example, if you happen to have leftovers from a boneless Buffalo wings recipe, it's as easy as chopping up the chicken into smaller pieces to work with. Set up your tray of tortilla chips, add your desired cheese and chopped Buffalo chicken, and let everything get melty and delicious. Of course, there are plenty of ways to get even more creative with this one-two punch of appetizers.