The Sultry Boston Speakeasy That Feels Straight Out Of A Frank Sinatra Song

The Red Fox isn't trying to do anything fancy. Yes, the space feels like a speakeasy, and it certainly charges Boston prices, but the team has chosen not to mess with the classics. The menu has an entire section dedicated to red sauce and there aren't any complicated descriptions or accompaniments. This is where you go at night to enjoy prosciutto, rigatoni, and pasta al limone after a long day at work downtown.

The cocktail menu is where things get a little more interesting. There's a pine-infused spritz with vanilla and clove, a sour apple martini with Granny Smith cordial, and a rotating clarified milk punch. Online reviewers say that the drinks and ambiance is where The Red Fox really shines, but people do love the food, too. One Yelp reviewer says, "It feels like eating in your Italian grandma's basement (in the best way)". Another writes, that it "feels like descending into a different era. This is not just a bar; it's a masterpiece of atmosphere and design."

Customers have shared similar experiences on Google, saying, "Approaching the unassuming door to what appeared to be an office of some sort ... we descended the staircase and entered into an entirely different world [...] While the Arancini was probably the best I've ever tasted, the strangolapreti is probably one of the best foods I have ever tasted. Anywhere. Ever." You might just need to put your favorite Sinatra song on and find the place for yourself.