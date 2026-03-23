Olive Garden's Broccoli Is Beloved By Fans — Here's What It Might Be Seasoned With
When most people think of Olive Garden, it's usually the chain's breadsticks that spring to mind. Even first-time visitors to the Italian restaurant are probably aware they'll be met with an unlimited supply of the soft, chewy, garlic-butter-covered appetizer. However, those more familiar with Olive Garden's offerings know there are other dishes worthy of equal praise, and its broccoli has quietly developed a devoted fanbase of its own. The side has inspired plenty of home chefs to replicate its recipe with varying degrees of success, but people are still asking: What exactly is on that broccoli?
It doesn't appear that Olive Garden has officially released its broccoli recipe, and the company's website merely describes the side as "Parmesan Garlic Broccoli." For fans of the side dish, that doesn't really tell them anything they didn't already know. Copycat recipes typically recommend tossing the cooked broccoli florets in olive oil before seasoning with salt and pepper, grated Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, and garlic — some folks recommend garlic powder, while others use fresh, minced cloves. Red pepper flakes are another common addition, giving the broccoli a mildly spicy bite.
However, some fans have asked online how to replicate Olive Garden's broccoli, and commenters claiming to be current or ex-employees have revealed how the dish is actually made. Their responses differ slightly — possibly due to having worked for the restaurant at different times — but they're close enough to be given the benefit of the doubt, and the truth is a little surprising.
Seasoned oil, garlic salt, and Parmesan are the secret behind Olive Garden's broccoli
Before we get to the seasonings, it's important to know how Olive Garden cooks its broccoli side dish. There are a few different ways to cook broccoli, including roasting, sautéing, boiling, and steaming. It's easy to assume that Olive Garden uses the latter approach, and steaming your broccoli isn't a bad option, especially if you let the vegetable rest to achieve that perfect al dente texture. However, according to one Reddit user who claims to work in the kitchen at Olive Garden, the broccoli is actually microwaved. "I know microwave broccoli sounds gross, but it actually cooks it perfectly," they explain.
Before nuking, the fresh broccoli is portioned into a microwavable container and covered in roasting oil — made by combining canola oil with Tuscan herb seasoning and minced garlic. Olive Garden likely uses commercial microwaves that are more powerful than what you have at home, so while you can use this method, you might need to adjust your timings.
Once the broccoli is cooked, it's coated in a house seasoning made from equal parts garlic salt and cheese. Most responses say that Olive Garden uses Parmesan — which makes sense given the description on its website — but one claims it's an Italian cheese blend. These blends typically contain milder cheeses, such as provolone and mozzarella, and combine them with sharper, more savory cheeses, like Romano and Parmesan, so it might be the superior option if you're aiming for more complex flavors.