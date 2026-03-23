Olive Garden's Broccoli Is Beloved By Fans — Here's What It Might Be Seasoned With

When most people think of Olive Garden, it's usually the chain's breadsticks that spring to mind. Even first-time visitors to the Italian restaurant are probably aware they'll be met with an unlimited supply of the soft, chewy, garlic-butter-covered appetizer. However, those more familiar with Olive Garden's offerings know there are other dishes worthy of equal praise, and its broccoli has quietly developed a devoted fanbase of its own. The side has inspired plenty of home chefs to replicate its recipe with varying degrees of success, but people are still asking: What exactly is on that broccoli?

It doesn't appear that Olive Garden has officially released its broccoli recipe, and the company's website merely describes the side as "Parmesan Garlic Broccoli." For fans of the side dish, that doesn't really tell them anything they didn't already know. Copycat recipes typically recommend tossing the cooked broccoli florets in olive oil before seasoning with salt and pepper, grated Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs, and garlic — some folks recommend garlic powder, while others use fresh, minced cloves. Red pepper flakes are another common addition, giving the broccoli a mildly spicy bite.

However, some fans have asked online how to replicate Olive Garden's broccoli, and commenters claiming to be current or ex-employees have revealed how the dish is actually made. Their responses differ slightly — possibly due to having worked for the restaurant at different times — but they're close enough to be given the benefit of the doubt, and the truth is a little surprising.