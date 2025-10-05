We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several common types of herbs, some of which are typically combined for even more complexity in different meals. Tasting Table spoke to expert Sarah Grueneberg, chef and owner of Monteverde in Chicago and author of the cookbook "Listen to Your Vegetables." Grueneberg certainly knows her way around an Italian kitchen and has shared her insight about the differences between Tuscan, Italian, and herbs de Provence seasonings. Despite many similarities between them, the biggest distinctions come down to the most prominent notes of each specific seasoning.

While there are commonalities in the presence of dried basil, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram in all three seasonings, each has a specific herbal focus that makes it unique from the others. Grueneberg notes that the primary difference with herbs de Provence is that the seasoning "includes lavender, which produces a different flavor." She adds that "Italian and Tuscan are more oregano- and basil-forward, and Tuscan has the addition of fennel." Each of these classical seasonings has a great deal of versatility and fresh flavor, with each potent dried herb included.

Keeping a number of seasonings on hand is ideal for experimenting with differences in tastes that may be new to you. If variety is the spice of life, then surely a variety of spices and seasonings will breathe new life into your favorite foods. Additionally, Grueneberg notes that each of these three seasonings can be used in specific recipes to enhance the overall flavor.