What Happens To Chick-Fil-A's Leftover Chicken?

Whatever consumers think of Chick-fil-A as a company, there is pretty much universal consensus that the food is enticingly tasty, relatively affordable, and fills a nostalgia-based craving for old-fashioned comfort food. From its signature crunchy chicken to homestyle mac-and-cheese, and buttery biscuits, there are plenty of reasons to swing by this super-popular fast-fast chain. But it would be nice to know a bit about the company culture as well, particularly when it comes to important social issues, such as food waste.

Like thousands of fast-food kitchens across the country, Chick-fil-A faces the same question at the end of a long day: What happens to the food that didn't sell? With more than 3,000 store locations to date, the company collectively cooks and prepares countless chicken sandwiches and meal components every operating day, leading to inevitable leftovers. Fortunately, there also is an established Chick-fil-A procedure for dealing with that. It largely funnels through a program called Shared Table.

As part of a Tasting Table deep-dive into what happens to leftovers at 10 chain restaurants, a Chick-fil-A representative explained the innovative initiative. "The concept behind the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program is simple: restaurants package surplus food, such as biscuits, Chick-fil-A nuggets, and other prepared items. Nonprofits and organizations schedule a time to pick up the donated food, which they then transform into new meals." At least 2,500 store locations participate in Shared Table, which has collectively served more than 42 million meals. Here is a closer look at how that plays out, plus info on the company's proactive waste prevention efforts.