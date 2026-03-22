Give Fried Shrimp A Satisfying Crunch With This Store-Bought Ingredient (No Flour Or Batter Needed)

Fried shrimp are a tasty, poppable appetizer typically made by coating shrimp tails in batter and a crunchy coating — like cornmeal or Panko — and frying them until crispy. While these shrimp are quite tasty as is, you can easily upgrade your recipe by turning to an unexpected ingredient: wonton wrappers.

Wonton wrappers are incredibly useful and can be found in the refrigerated aisle of your grocery store with the store-made salsa, guac, and refrigerated ferments. You won't have to worry about dredging or seasoning a crispy coating or a batter for a wonton-wrapped rendition of this appetizer. Instead, you can place the marinated shrimp on the inside of an egg-washed wonton wrapper, then carefully tuck the dough around it until it's completely encased. For the crispiest wrappers, you'll want to drop the shrimp into a pot of hot oil; you only need to cook them for a few minutes until they're golden brown and crispy.