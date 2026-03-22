What Makes Shallots Different From Green Onions

Onions are one of the cornerstones of cooking. Though they rarely take center stage themselves, many chefs regard onions as the foundation of flavor. This is why onions feature so heavily in mirepoix, for example. There are many kinds of onions at your disposal, and it's helpful to know the differences between them and what each is best for, including understanding the difference between shallots and green onions.

Often recipes will recommend using shallots or green onions, with recipes frequently referring to them side by side, and that word "or" does a lot of heavy lifting. Written like that, it makes it seem like shallots and green onions are interchangeable or the same thing. Shallots don't actually look like green onions, and although they are related, they do not taste all that similar.

Green onions, also called scallions, are long, thin, immature green stalks of the Allium fistulosum plant. In other words, they are young onions with a much milder taste than a mature onion bulb. Shallots, on the other hand, are closely related to onions, but not true onions. Shallots have a milder, sweeter flavor and taste more like a mix between garlic and onion. The flavor of a shallot deepens when it's cooked, while a green onion loses much of its flavor in cooking. If you are looking to cook and build flavor, shallots are a better choice. If you are looking to garnish and add brightness, try green onion.